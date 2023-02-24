Detransitioner 18-year-old Chloe Cole has announced her lawsuit against Kaiser Permanente … could this be the beginning of the end of these ‘clinics’ transitioning minors?

BREAKING: It’s official. Chloe Cole (@ChoooCole) has announced a lawsuit against Kaiser Permanente, the hospital and medical group that facilitated her medical transition as a minor, after her Notice of Intent to Sue in November was ignored by defendants.https://t.co/e79PNzFYNb — Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) February 23, 2023

Give ’em Hell, Chloe.

From The Daily Wire:

Chloe Cole, a detransitioned 18-year-old woman, announced the first official lawsuit in the U.S. against the hospital and affiliated medical group that facilitated her medical transition as a minor. The Center for American Liberty, along with the Dhillon Law Group and LiMandri & Jonna LLP, have filed a lawsuit against the Permanente Medical Group, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, alleging medical negligence in providing chemical and surgical sex change interventions to Chloe Cole when she was a minor between the ages of 13-16. “Chloe’s family sought medical treatment for her at Kaiser,” said Harmeet K. Dhillon, attorney and CEO of the Center for American Liberty. “Her physicians and other medical professionals violated the first norm of the profession, the Hippocratic Oath, when, instead of caring for her and providing medically competent diagnoses and treatment, they permanently disfigured her for profit.”

… permanently disfigured her for profit.

There it is.

Sums up the entire movement behind these ‘gender-affirming-care’ clinics.

The Center for American Liberty, along with the Dhillon Law Group and LiMandri & Jonna LLP, have filed a lawsuit against the Permanente Medical Group, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, alleging medical negligence in providing chemical and surgical… https://t.co/S5RmF12Eos — Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) February 23, 2023

“What happened to Chloe at Kaiser should never happen to any child in America, and the Center for American Liberty is committed to protecting children like Chloe,” said Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban), attorney and CEO of the Center for American Liberty (@Liberty_Ctr). — Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) February 23, 2023

Despite receiving a Notice of Intent to Sue on November 9, 2022, the defendants neglected to respond for over 90 days, which left Cole with “no choice but to seek justice from a court of law,” the press release states. — Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) February 23, 2023

The lawsuit alleges that the defendants coerced Cole into pursuing irreversible chemical and surgical interventions between the ages of 13 and 16 while “concealing less invasive treatments and by lying to her about her condition.” — Christina Buttons (@buttonslives) February 23, 2023

Between the ages of 13 and 16.

Awful.

This is the way. These people are mutilating disturbed kids for profit and if they start facing serious financial consequences for that, the landscape will change in a hurry. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 24, 2023

We really really really hope so.

a lot of doctors are about to be sued. the only question is why it took so long. — IntoTheVoid (@RyanMcC1) February 24, 2023

Thank you for fighting for our children 🔥 — 🇭UM🇧L Valval (@ExcusedEarly) February 23, 2023

Amen.

And we hope this is only the BEGINNING.

***

***

