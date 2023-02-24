Detransitioner 18-year-old Chloe Cole has announced her lawsuit against Kaiser Permanente … could this be the beginning of the end of these ‘clinics’ transitioning minors?

From The Daily Wire:

Chloe Cole, a detransitioned 18-year-old woman, announced the first official lawsuit in the U.S. against the hospital and affiliated medical group that facilitated her medical transition as a minor.

The Center for American Liberty, along with the Dhillon Law Group and LiMandri & Jonna LLP, have filed a lawsuit against the Permanente Medical Group, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, alleging medical negligence in providing chemical and surgical sex change interventions to Chloe Cole when she was a minor between the ages of 13-16.

“Chloe’s family sought medical treatment for her at Kaiser,” said Harmeet K. Dhillon, attorney and CEO of the Center for American Liberty. “Her physicians and other medical professionals violated the first norm of the profession, the Hippocratic Oath, when, instead of caring for her and providing medically competent diagnoses and treatment, they permanently disfigured her for profit.”

