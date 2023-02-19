This may be the single most cringy pic we have seen on Twitter in a long time, and considering we follow Biden, AOC, and Eric Swalwell pretty closely, that’s really saying something. Seriously. Someone go find out who these so-called men are and collect their man cards, STAT. It’s one thing to be respectful of a woman, to embrace who she is, what she stands for, and treat her as an equal, it’s quite another to be a sniveling, weak-ass loser on his knees ‘atoning for oppression.’
Like seriously guys, grow a pair.
Heck, grow ONE.
“Men” bowing down to women to atone for oppression pic.twitter.com/SeQ04rRBd7
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 17, 2023
So. Damn. Dumb.
Ironically, this picture has gone viral … for all the wrong reasons. Or for all the hilarious reasons.
“Surrender your penis at once!”
— Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) February 18, 2023
They are just trying to get laid. Let’s be real here 😮💨😮💨
— Mandy (@MarindaVannoy1) February 17, 2023
Ahem.
Somehow, I don't think these dudes are capable of oppressing anything.
— Senator Tim Whatley (no anti-dentites, please) (@senator_tim) February 19, 2023
This has to be a parody. We are all being punked.
— Paul Zeise (@PaulZeise) February 18, 2023
We really really really hope so. Hey, it’s possible – if we find out this was some sort of parody or prank we’ll let you know.
I want to see the picture of the dudes who are just standing there with their arms folded trying not to laugh.
— Darth Inverse Saki (@noxberrysaki) February 18, 2023
I don’t see any men in the picture.
— DuchessOfSalt👑 (@SaltyMom10) February 18, 2023
What cult is this?
— Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) February 18, 2023
It’s the ‘Anti-Testicles Cult’.
This is the whitest white woman event I've seen yet
— Rich | Ronin Spiritscribe⛩📖 (@MetalShogun) February 17, 2023
Honestly I would rather they get up and fix something. Like the back fence and then install the new kitchen sink faucet.
— Candystriper (@idahofamfarm1) February 18, 2023
Right?
Heh.
***
***
