In today’s edition of Joy Behar is a brainless lawn flamingo, she went on some bizarre rant about fascists claiming Ron DeSantis is a FASCIST like Richard Nixon was a fascist because you know, wanting people to do whatever they want to do and live their lives without government ‘mandates’ is SUPER DUPER fascist-y.

Or something.

And there are all of these FASCISTS out there! REEEEEEE!

Wow. She sounds like a paranoid old woman, right?

Watch:

Someone close to Joy really should explain what fascism looks like and that it’s not just someone disagreeing with her.

Talk about cruel and unusual punishment.

And Jebra is our favorite parody.

Sadly, they’d have just as much if not more – there is always someone dumber who thinks dummies like Behar are GENIUSES.

And even sadder, they vote.

Whoa. Could be.

Atta boy!

***

***

