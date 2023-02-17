In today’s edition of Joy Behar is a brainless lawn flamingo, she went on some bizarre rant about fascists claiming Ron DeSantis is a FASCIST like Richard Nixon was a fascist because you know, wanting people to do whatever they want to do and live their lives without government ‘mandates’ is SUPER DUPER fascist-y.

Or something.

And there are all of these FASCISTS out there! REEEEEEE!

Wow. She sounds like a paranoid old woman, right?

Watch:

JOY BEHAR: "These FASCISTS out there like DeSantis, they think we're gonna sit back and let them do whatever they want…We've seen this movie…many FASCIST tactics were coming down the pipe from Nixon and the rest of these FASCISTS. That's what they are." pic.twitter.com/XJ61IhXaAx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 16, 2023

Someone close to Joy really should explain what fascism looks like and that it’s not just someone disagreeing with her.

My favorite part is when she used the word “fascist” to replace every third word in each sentence. — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) February 17, 2023

She should have to listen to herself on blast all night long — TyphoidMary (@Emperipolisis) February 16, 2023

Talk about cruel and unusual punishment.

She’s my favorite political pundit. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) February 16, 2023

And Jebra is our favorite parody.

Joy Behar has no idea what a "fascist" is.

She should look into a mirror.

She would see one.

Ironic. — Art Goodrich (@ArtGoodrich) February 16, 2023

I wonder how much traction these old yemtas would have if conservative people and media outlets just ignored their inane drivel. — The Cuban Dude (@dude_cuban) February 17, 2023

Sadly, they’d have just as much if not more – there is always someone dumber who thinks dummies like Behar are GENIUSES.

And even sadder, they vote.

The propagandist calling people fascists is comical. — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) February 16, 2023

Isn’t The View filmed at a nursing home? — William Scott (@truthnotkind) February 17, 2023

Whoa. Could be.

Joy Behar is beautiful inside and out. See I can say the opposite of reality too — Justin Bernard (@effenbernard) February 16, 2023

Atta boy!

