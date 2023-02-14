J.K. Rowling shared a project from Megan Phelps that covers the ‘issues’ that have interested Rowling in recent years. Predominately, her refusal to give up women’s history, spaces, safety, experiences, etcetera to make the trans community happy. As anyone who has been paying any attention knows, Rowling has been attacked over and over and over again on social media and even threatened in real life.

So The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling sounds more than appropriate.

Last year, I received a long, thoughtful letter from @Meganphelps, inviting me to take part in a personal, in-depth discussion with her about the issues that have interested me in recent years. 1/3 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 14, 2023

Megan proposed bringing in other voices, and looking at the wider picture, bringing her own unique viewpoint as a former fundamentalist who’s dedicated her life over the past decade to difficult conversations. 2/3 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 14, 2023

I agreed to sit down with Megan because, having read her wonderful book, Unfollow, I thought the two of us could have a real, interesting, two-sided conversation that might prove constructive. You can listen and find out for yourself here: https://t.co/aYx3XGQ9jl — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 14, 2023

From thefp.com:

But the story of J.K. Rowling is not just the story of one author, or one woman, or one issue. It is a microcosm of our time. It’s about the polarization of public opinion and the fracturing of public conversation. It’s about the chasm between what people say they believe and how they’re understood by others. It’s about what it means to be human—to be a social animal who feels compelled to be part of a tribe. And it’s about the struggle to discern what is right when our individual view of the world is necessarily limited and imperfect.

It’s not just the story of one author … it’s about the polarization of public opinion and the fracturing of public conversation.

Wow, that’s awesome.

And she’s right.

So you KNOW the activists were front and center losing their freaking minds:

Trans women are women — Honest sports takes (@honestsportz) February 14, 2023

Says the GUY.

No.

Shame on you — Tuuli (@DekkerTuuli) February 14, 2023

For what?

Yo JK, if mudbloods can become real wizards tjen why can't trans women become real women? — MaxMTL🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 #Boosted #Resister (@DMaxMTL) February 14, 2023

Hey how come you're such a big fan of Nazis, Joanne? — nemanja (@nemanjaYVR) February 14, 2023

I'm sorry did someone hurt your fee-fees when they noted that Nazis love you — Nigel🦡 (@uwes98) February 14, 2023

If you're trying to argue that you aren't a bigot, it's a powerful choice to sit down and explain your views for a long-form podcast to a former member of the Westboro Baptist Church. — Nikki! (@andromedemiboy) February 14, 2023

Nice to see you're threatening to sue people into apologies. Must be an odd existence. — Matt Warren (@MattTweetsIt) February 14, 2023

HUR DUR DUR.

“It matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be.”

Take a leaf out of your own book please — Foxbear ʕง•ᴥ•ʔง (@steinsgatta) February 14, 2023

Fun fact of the day: Trans women are women — Maya-Claire 🦦 (@ofclmayaclaire) February 14, 2023

maybe stick to writing fantasy books for children — alyssa🦇 (@alyssabat) February 14, 2023

Fantasy.

Really?

Pretty sure these ‘activists’ don’t see the irony of their reaction to the title of this project – WITCH Trials.

The title is ambiguous. Toward the end of our conversations, I spent a long time talking with @jk_rowling about discernment. About how a person can ever know if they’re standing up for what’s right—or joining a moral panic. I think you’ll be surprised by the thoughts she shares. https://t.co/X1QO77FVA8 — Megan Phelps-Roper (@meganphelps) February 14, 2023

If they’d give her a chance but we all know the ones who REALLY need to listen are too busy flapping their yaps and spewing hate all over the place.

