J.K. Rowling shared a project from Megan Phelps that covers the ‘issues’ that have interested Rowling in recent years. Predominately, her refusal to give up women’s history, spaces, safety, experiences, etcetera to make the trans community happy. As anyone who has been paying any attention knows, Rowling has been attacked over and over and over again on social media and even threatened in real life.

So The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling sounds more than appropriate.

From thefp.com:

But the story of J.K. Rowling is not just the story of one author, or one woman, or one issue. It is a microcosm of our time. It’s about the polarization of public opinion and the fracturing of public conversation. It’s about the chasm between what people say they believe and how they’re understood by others. It’s about what it means to be human—to be a social animal who feels compelled to be part of a tribe. And it’s about the struggle to discern what is right when our individual view of the world is necessarily limited and imperfect.

Wow, that’s awesome.

And she’s right.

So you KNOW the activists were front and center losing their freaking minds:

Pretty sure these ‘activists’ don’t see the irony of their reaction to the title of this project – WITCH Trials.

If they’d give her a chance but we all know the ones who REALLY need to listen are too busy flapping their yaps and spewing hate all over the place.

