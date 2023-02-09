Tell us you have no idea about skilled labor without telling us you have no idea about skilled labor. Hey, we get what Nina Turner is trying to do here and lately, she has tweeted a few things this editor even agrees with (RIGHT!?) but this?

Eh.

Not so much.

Woof.

So much woof.

She could have said working at McDonald’s is HARD work and she’d be correct in some cases. But skilled labor? No.

Fair question.

Ummm… what? Yeah, not a fair answer.

C’mon, we know Nina has smarter takes than this.

We think she does?

Makes ya’ wonder.

It’s hard work.

It’s labor.

And you can develop a good work ethic if you try but by definition, it’s not skilled labor.

We’ve been hearing that as well. McDonald’s and other fast-food restaurants are actively looking at ways to remove people from the process.

Ding ding ding.

Therein lies the argument against the minimum wage law but we won’t bore you with the soapbox this editor likes to get on when discussing this topic. You’re welcome.

Heh.

TOTALLY.

THERE ya’ go. A better example of what skilled labor really looks like.

And another.

And sadly, it’s one we don’t see taking place all that often in the modern day. Lots of plastic, not as much cash.

Look at all that skilled labor on display.

***

***

Tags: mcdonaldsNina TurnerSkilled Labor