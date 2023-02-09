Tell us you have no idea about skilled labor without telling us you have no idea about skilled labor. Hey, we get what Nina Turner is trying to do here and lately, she has tweeted a few things this editor even agrees with (RIGHT!?) but this?

Eh.

Not so much.

FYI—working at McDonalds is skilled labor. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) February 9, 2023

Woof.

So much woof.

She could have said working at McDonald’s is HARD work and she’d be correct in some cases. But skilled labor? No.

What skills does the employee bring to the job? — Danny (@Dyoung1208) February 9, 2023

Fair question.

The skill of turning a profit for the company. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) February 9, 2023

Ummm… what? Yeah, not a fair answer.

C’mon, we know Nina has smarter takes than this.

We think she does?

Is this a parody? — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) February 9, 2023

Makes ya’ wonder.

Umm as a former employee as my first job. It's not. Flipping burgers and pressing buttons to tell you when to pull the fry basket out is not skilled labor — the ghost of Blonde (@Catalina8803) February 9, 2023

It’s hard work.

It’s labor.

And you can develop a good work ethic if you try but by definition, it’s not skilled labor.

I was in a McDonald’s over weekend where all ordertaking was done by kiosk, with 1 person delivering orders from kitchen. I read recently a move is underway to replace the delivery piece with conveyor belts. I’ll bet with right equipment you can run a restaurant with one person. — David Gaw 🇺🇦 (@davidgaw) February 9, 2023

We’ve been hearing that as well. McDonald’s and other fast-food restaurants are actively looking at ways to remove people from the process.

That one person will probably make more than minimum wage — but all of the people that would’ve been employed in a less automated restaurant will be unemployable because the minimum wage is now worth more than what an hour of their work is worth. — David Gaw 🇺🇦 (@davidgaw) February 9, 2023

Ding ding ding.

And it is compensated as much as it is worth, as judged by the laborer, otherwise they would not trade their labor for the compensation. — Locke Wiggin BS,MS,PhD,ScD (@Locke_Wiggins) February 9, 2023

Therein lies the argument against the minimum wage law but we won’t bore you with the soapbox this editor likes to get on when discussing this topic. You’re welcome.

Heh.

Working at McDonalds can be just as difficult as being a neurosurgeon. — JoMa 🇩🇴 (@joma_gc) February 9, 2023

TOTALLY.

Building a McDonalds is skilled labor. Making a hamburger is a basic life skill, like tying your shoes or shaving. — Brian (@Brian61208086) February 9, 2023

THERE ya’ go. A better example of what skilled labor really looks like.

Not really. Welding is skilled labor. Brick laying is skilled labor. Managing a Macdonald’s is skilled labor. Flipping burgers is developing good work habits. — Mark Pellegrino (@MarkRPellegrino) February 9, 2023

And another.

Omg Nina take an Econ class. — Storm (@stormrobinson) February 9, 2023

Counting back change is not a skill. — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) February 9, 2023

And sadly, it’s one we don’t see taking place all that often in the modern day. Lots of plastic, not as much cash.

Look at all that skilled labor on display.

