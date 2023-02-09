No matter how many times Adam Kinzinger tries to get Elon Musk’s attention, it just falls flat. From making a big deal about muting Elon (even as he continues to tag and tweet about him) to this tweet where he is all but fantasizing about the government punishing him … dude needs a hobby.

At this time, we are not seeing any sort of response or reaction from Musk.

Which makes this empty threat and desperate ploy for attention even sadder. And funnier.

Adam, dude, he’s just not that into you.

And gosh, what do you call it when the government punishes the people? It rhymes with GASH-ISM. *cough cough*

He’s likely trying to prove to CNN that he’s worth having as an analyst. That or he’s just a bored, annoying troll …

Maybe both.

Seems pretty simple to us.

That’s the funniest part of all. He has no pull, no say, nothing to do with any of this because Democrats gerrymandered him out of a job.

To think, we never thought Adam could be any MORE insignificant.

We were wrong.

***

Tags: Adam KinzingerElon Muskgovernment