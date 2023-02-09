No matter how many times Adam Kinzinger tries to get Elon Musk’s attention, it just falls flat. From making a big deal about muting Elon (even as he continues to tag and tweet about him) to this tweet where he is all but fantasizing about the government punishing him … dude needs a hobby.

At this time, we are not seeing any sort of response or reaction from Musk.

Which makes this empty threat and desperate ploy for attention even sadder. And funnier.

Hmmm… SpaceX is a govt contractor right? Maybe that needs discussed SpaceX curbed Ukraine's use of Starlink internet for drones -company president | Reuters https://t.co/7Ci8TJoscA — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) February 9, 2023

Adam, dude, he’s just not that into you.

And gosh, what do you call it when the government punishes the people? It rhymes with GASH-ISM. *cough cough*

Show us where on the doll @elonmusk touched you. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) February 9, 2023

Why are you still here?

Google the word "relevant" — Mixi-Mexi 🎅🎄 (@Mixi_Mexi) February 9, 2023

He’s likely trying to prove to CNN that he’s worth having as an analyst. That or he’s just a bored, annoying troll …

Maybe both.

SpaceX doesn't want blood on their hands. It's part of their TOS. Build your own satellites if you don't like the terms. — Jack Lombardi II (@JackLombardi) February 9, 2023

Seems pretty simple to us.

Poor fella… someone rained on your war mongering parade. — Bryan A (@Bryan_A_330) February 9, 2023

Adam pretending like he has a say. Adorable. — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 9, 2023

That’s the funniest part of all. He has no pull, no say, nothing to do with any of this because Democrats gerrymandered him out of a job.

I think he muted you. pic.twitter.com/IRQE1JoJ3X — Dr. Ole (@RogueOle) February 9, 2023

Elon is an elephant and you are an ant-particular emphasis on brain size. — John D (@pajohn1934) February 9, 2023

Point us toward the document that states all government contractors must do what you please in Ukraine? — Pliney (@PlineyThe) February 9, 2023

Still trying to be significant — Bill Johnson (@kylake9395) February 9, 2023

To think, we never thought Adam could be any MORE insignificant.

We were wrong.

***

