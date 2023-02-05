Biden waited until the Communist Chinese spy balloon had gone all the way across the country before shooting it down … and that’s a good thing.
Right.
Hey man, we didn’t say or write it, the idiot water carriers at Bloomberg did.
Take a look:
The week-long delay before the US finally shot down the Chinese balloon may work in President Biden's favor https://t.co/ykv6OxDRA3
— Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) February 5, 2023
From Bloomberg:
— Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) February 5, 2023
Something like that.
— Stacey (@ScotsFyre) February 5, 2023
JFC you guys pic.twitter.com/OeGmqNaAKD
— Keri Lynn (@kerilynnNY) February 5, 2023
You’re really going with this?
Zero shame, even less dignity, partisan hacks.
Journalism is truly dead. @iainmarlow
— Daytripper20 (@Day_Tripper20) February 5, 2023
Psh, journalism died a decade ago. At least.
Oh, piss off with this bs narrative, you stooges.
— Prof. Dr. Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) February 5, 2023
Yeah.
The more spying he allows China to do in US airspace, The more he gets paid. #10PercentForTheBigGuy
— Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) February 5, 2023
Now include the fact that he tried to hide it and no one would even be talking about this if their original plan had worked. This is a joke.
— Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) February 5, 2023
And sadly, not a funny one.
— Silence and Frost (@secjr112) February 5, 2023
— Vince (@VGmt0800) February 5, 2023
The propaganda will continue until morale improves.
— Brock Landers (@Brock_Landers_) February 5, 2023
“Actually allowing the CCP to spy on Americans is good!”
— Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) February 5, 2023
Duh!
It will certainly work in China’s favor.
— David Gaw 🇺🇦 (@davidgaw) February 5, 2023
Indeed it did and will.
