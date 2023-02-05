Biden waited until the Communist Chinese spy balloon had gone all the way across the country before shooting it down … and that’s a good thing.

Right.

Hey man, we didn’t say or write it, the idiot water carriers at Bloomberg did.

Take a look:

The week-long delay before the US finally shot down the Chinese balloon may work in President Biden's favor https://t.co/ykv6OxDRA3 — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) February 5, 2023

From Bloomberg:

President Joe Biden said he wanted to destroy an alleged Chinese spy balloon as soon as he learned about it, but the week-long delay before it was finally shot down may actually work in his favor. “I told them to shoot it down,” he told reporters on Saturday, referring to his top generals. “They said to me, ‘Let’s wait till the safest place to do it.’” So it was safer to let the Communists fly their balloon over the entire country to spy on ALL Americans. Alrighty then.

Something like that.

JFC you guys pic.twitter.com/OeGmqNaAKD — Keri Lynn (@kerilynnNY) February 5, 2023

You’re really going with this?

Zero shame, even less dignity, partisan hacks.

Journalism is truly dead. @iainmarlow — Daytripper20 (@Day_Tripper20) February 5, 2023

Psh, journalism died a decade ago. At least.

Oh, piss off with this bs narrative, you stooges. — Prof. Dr. Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) February 5, 2023

Yeah. The more spying he allows China to do in US airspace, The more he gets paid. #10PercentForTheBigGuy — Vin 🇺🇸 (@VinceGottalotta) February 5, 2023

Now include the fact that he tried to hide it and no one would even be talking about this if their original plan had worked. This is a joke. — Slender Mandalorian (@SlenderMando) February 5, 2023

And sadly, not a funny one.

The propaganda will continue until morale improves. — Brock Landers (@Brock_Landers_) February 5, 2023

“Actually allowing the CCP to spy on Americans is good!” — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) February 5, 2023

Duh!

It will certainly work in China’s favor. — David Gaw 🇺🇦 (@davidgaw) February 5, 2023

Indeed it did and will.

***

Related:

BEYOND parody: Chris Murphy makes an A*S of himself belittling Americans concerned over CCP balloon

SAVAGE thread exposing Rick Wilson for who he REALLY is should wake his ‘fans’ up (but it won’t)

Lefty rag MeidasTouch’s lame Chinese spy balloon meme belongs in the ‘Left Can’t Meme’ Hall of Shame

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership