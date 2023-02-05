Biden waited until the Communist Chinese spy balloon had gone all the way across the country before shooting it down … and that’s a good thing.

Right.

Hey man, we didn’t say or write it, the idiot water carriers at Bloomberg did.

Take a look:

From Bloomberg:

President Joe Biden said he wanted to destroy an alleged Chinese spy balloon as soon as he learned about it, but the week-long delay before it was finally shot down may actually work in his favor.

“I told them to shoot it down,” he told reporters on Saturday, referring to his top generals. “They said to me, ‘Let’s wait till the safest place to do it.’”

So it was safer to let the Communists fly their balloon over the entire country to spy on ALL Americans.

Alrighty then.

Something like that.

Psh, journalism died a decade ago. At least.

And sadly, not a funny one.

Duh!

Indeed it did and will.

