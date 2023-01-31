Gotta tell you guys, we’ve had SO MUCH FUN covering Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, and Ilhan Omar as they’ve continued to throw tantrums and cry a lot about being kicked off their committees for being horrible people. We knew it was coming, and we knew it would be a LOT of ‘oh woe is me, the GOP is so mean,’ but holy cow, they’ve truly outdone themselves these past couple of weeks. Heck, Adam Schiff even got called out on CNN for being a lying liar.

Granted, they called him a Republican in the chyron but still …

Seems Ilhan felt Twitter was the right place to have her little temper tantrum:

McCarthy did nothing when Taylor Greene said Muslims don’t belong in our government. He did nothing when Boebert said I was a terrorist. He did nothing when MTG wanted @RashidaTlaib & I kicked out of Congress unless we swore in on a Christian Bible. Spare me the GOP hypocrisy. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 30, 2023

Sounds to us like some people did some THING, Ilhan.

Gosh, that’s too bad.

Trump dined with Nazis, said “Jews have to get their act together, and said to a group of Jewish leaders, “You’re brutal killers. Not nice people at all. But you have to vote for me; you have no choice.” He never apologized. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 30, 2023

None of this changes who Ilhan is and what she herself has said about Jews over the years.

Kevin McCarthy himself accused Jewish donors of trying to 'buy elections.' He never apologized. Whip Tom Emmer said Jewish donors ‘essentially bought control of Congress.' He never apologized. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 30, 2023

Look at her trying to pretend she didn’t say a bunch of horrible crap and then try to play dumb about it.

McCarthy is following a well worn playbook: pit minority groups against each other in order to further marginalize them. It has been used by demagogues throughout history and it won’t work. We will continue to out-organize and outwork the hate. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 30, 2023

Outwork the hate.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Someone get this broad a mirror.

And Pelosi did nothing after we all found out you married your brother… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 30, 2023

Sorry, Ilhan, but we’re not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for you.

You hate America, Americans, & our culture & laws. You’d rather marry your brother, install Sharia Law, & abolish Judaism. Why are you even here? Oh, because your country of origin hates & silences women. So why are you trying to turn the US into the shitbox you came from? — Tara LaRosa (@TaraLaRosa) January 30, 2023

Marrying you brother and committing immigration fraud should have got you deported. — Maria (@mliz77) January 30, 2023

Don’t blame McCarthy, blame Pelosi. She backed down from censuring you personally, leading you to believe that your anti-Americanism and anti-Semitism would always be tolerated. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) January 31, 2023

You are on record repeatedly denigrating America, and advocating our enemies. You are outrageously anti-Semitic, and an avowed bigot. You have indicated more than once that your goal is to make the US a Sharia law nation. Take a seat. You don’t belong in Congress. — RespectfullyDisagree (@RDisagree) January 30, 2023

“I was unaware of tropes about Jews and money.” Lmao. Sure Jan. — Emma (@AKfortySlevin) January 30, 2023

You use your race and your gender to hide from criticism other people face with dignity and atonement. You are everything we raise our children not to be. — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) January 30, 2023

Oof.

Ok, that one left a mark.

Keep crying — Astraea (@Astraeajustice1) January 31, 2023

Tissue?

***

