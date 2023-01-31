Gotta tell you guys, we’ve had SO MUCH FUN covering Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, and Ilhan Omar as they’ve continued to throw tantrums and cry a lot about being kicked off their committees for being horrible people. We knew it was coming, and we knew it would be a LOT of ‘oh woe is me, the GOP is so mean,’ but holy cow, they’ve truly outdone themselves these past couple of weeks. Heck, Adam Schiff even got called out on CNN for being a lying liar.

Granted, they called him a Republican in the chyron but still …

Seems Ilhan felt Twitter was the right place to have her little temper tantrum:

Sounds to us like some people did some THING, Ilhan.

Gosh, that’s too bad.

None of this changes who Ilhan is and what she herself has said about Jews over the years.

Look at her trying to pretend she didn’t say a bunch of horrible crap and then try to play dumb about it.

Outwork the hate.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Someone get this broad a mirror.

Sorry, Ilhan, but we’re not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for you.

Oof.

Ok, that one left a mark.

Tissue?

***

