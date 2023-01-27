Somehow, Rebekah Jones being on a podcast with the Krassensteins makes sense, and not in a good way. As Twitchy readers know, these three tried to talk in a failed Twitter Space the other night (something like four times they tried) and they mentioned having her on the show to talk about her big SCOOP on Matt Gaetz.

Keep in mind, even Newsweek pulled their tweet promoting this quite frankly gross smear and accusation from Jones against Gaetz, but that didn’t stop her and the bros from pushing it. Plus some nonsense about the DeSantis bot army.

No really.

Stop laughing.

Ok fine, laugh. We did.

Especially watching this.

BREAKING: @GeoRebekah joined us to discuss Matt Gaetz, his alleged affair with his press secretary and other salacious allegations. We also dive into Ron DeSantis's campaign and their use of Bot Farms. The entire video can be viewed here: https://t.co/V2jRy9K7B7 pic.twitter.com/cQeXjAVRwm — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 26, 2023

Salacious allegations.

HA HA HA HA HA

As you can imagine, this went almost as badly as their failed Twitter spaces:

She lied to you when she said that the video was pulled. Here's a link to it. What else did she lie to your face about?https://t.co/B51MHX9NZU — this Max guy (@MaxNordau) January 26, 2023

Rebekah … lying?

No way. She’s usually so honest and forthright.

So now it's slander as well as libel? 🤣 — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) January 26, 2023

Ahem.

Jones told you that Mikheil Saakhashvili has close ties to Boris Yeltsin. Boris Yeltsin died in 2007. — this Max guy (@MaxNordau) January 26, 2023

HAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Wow.

I'm no fan of Matt Gaetz, but this stuff is Qanon level.. — Cameron Cowger (@camthomascowger) January 27, 2023

No no, this is Rebekah Jones’s level, which is worse.

DeSantis doesn’t have a “bot farm” & it’s pretty hypocritical of Jones to judge anybody about having an affair. She had one with one of her students. Do you guys care about salacious or the truth? — Rosie 😎🍹🍸 (@CLR78253) January 26, 2023

Oops.

Next time ask her about her actual affair with one of her students, instead of an alleged affair of a political opponent. Rebekah’s real life craziness is far more interesting than anything Gaetz might be into. Best of all, hers has receipts all over the place. — BOM (@d33p7h2047) January 26, 2023

Oops again.

Let's remind everyone who Rebekah Jones is….https://t.co/TqeSNQtyzE — sqhkemery (@sqhkemery) January 27, 2023

Ugh, do you have to?

You can’t make this crap up….🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — @Chris out there (@Laurenc48201301) January 27, 2023

But Rebekah Jones can.

Heh.

***

