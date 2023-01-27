Somehow, Rebekah Jones being on a podcast with the Krassensteins makes sense, and not in a good way. As Twitchy readers know, these three tried to talk in a failed Twitter Space the other night (something like four times they tried) and they mentioned having her on the show to talk about her big SCOOP on Matt Gaetz.

Keep in mind, even Newsweek pulled their tweet promoting this quite frankly gross smear and accusation from Jones against Gaetz, but that didn’t stop her and the bros from pushing it. Plus some nonsense about the DeSantis bot army.

No really.

Stop laughing.

Ok fine, laugh. We did.

Especially watching this.

Salacious allegations.

HA HA HA HA HA

As you can imagine, this went almost as badly as their failed Twitter spaces:

Rebekah … lying?

No way. She’s usually so honest and forthright.

Ahem.

HAAAAAAAAAAAAA

Wow.

No no, this is Rebekah Jones’s level, which is worse.

Oops.

Oops again.

Ugh, do you have to?

But Rebekah Jones can.

Heh.

***

