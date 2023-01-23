And we thought WE were the only ones who really laughed at (not with) poor David Leavitt. Heh.

There were plenty of mouth-breathers who were super worried about Elon Musk buying Twitter because they knew once he did, so much of the behind-the-curtain ugliness would make its way out … and it has. Granted, there are still some issues and hiccups with the platform BUT we know there’s a lot of work to do to fix the mess the old owners made of the social media giant.

David claiming Musk buying Twitter would result in WW3 and the destruction of our planet though?

Dude, yikes.

Matt Taibbi was good enough to share a screenshot of this oldie but ‘goodie’ tweet:

Somehow I missed that David Leavitt tweeted that Elon Musk acquiring Twitter could result in both World War III AND the destruction of the planet. Like Bob Beamon’s record long jump, that’s going to put the hyperbole bar way out of reach for a while: https://t.co/APG6XPXC9a https://t.co/MdxeufvjL6 pic.twitter.com/m7J7wP1wx5 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 22, 2023

And then Elon Musk himself chimed in:

Another case of parody & reality being indistinguishable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2023

Except David is not a parody … although the way people respond to his tweets he might want to consider claiming he is.

That tweet wasn't parody. More like … idiocy. — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) January 23, 2023

Idiocy on steroids.

Yup.

liberals: violating Russia’s red line and making Ukraine a de facto NATO member does not risk nuclear war also liberals: Elon acquiring the bird app risks nuclear war — Liam McCollum (@MLiamMcCollum) January 22, 2023

Lol .. I’m reinstating you as CEO — J.D. Hagen (@mediachecker) January 22, 2023

Sounds like the average day on social media. — Mark Weissman (@Mark_Weissman) January 22, 2023

Sadly, yes.

Accurate. So accurate.

Oh, and attention-hog David saw Elon paid attention to him … and challenged him to a board game.

Now that I have your attention @elonmusk, I hereby challenge you to a duel 🤺 Choose any of my #boardgames pic.twitter.com/ciaQltVLnT — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 23, 2023

Just when you think this can’t get even more embarrassing for the guy.

