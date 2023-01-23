And we thought WE were the only ones who really laughed at (not with) poor David Leavitt. Heh.

There were plenty of mouth-breathers who were super worried about Elon Musk buying Twitter because they knew once he did, so much of the behind-the-curtain ugliness would make its way out … and it has. Granted, there are still some issues and hiccups with the platform BUT we know there’s a lot of work to do to fix the mess the old owners made of the social media giant.

David claiming Musk buying Twitter would result in WW3 and the destruction of our planet though?

Dude, yikes.

Matt Taibbi was good enough to share a screenshot of this oldie but ‘goodie’ tweet:

And then Elon Musk himself chimed in:

Except David is not a parody … although the way people respond to his tweets he might want to consider claiming he is.

Idiocy on steroids.

Yup.

Sadly, yes.

Accurate. So accurate.

Oh, and attention-hog David saw Elon paid attention to him … and challenged him to a board game.

Just when you think this can’t get even more embarrassing for the guy.

