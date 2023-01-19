Gosh, you mean they couldn’t find the Dobbs leaker? We feel shocked.

Ok, we’d actually only really be shocked if they found the leaker and actually released his or her name.

Take a look:

The Court is unable to identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence.

Because of course.

Remember when Eric Holder said he would investigate himself? Good times.

Like the person who leaked it would come out and admit they were the leaker. HA HA HA HA HA HA

Give us a break.

Yup.

Convenient.

Seems they do not.

