Gosh, you mean they couldn’t find the Dobbs leaker? We feel shocked.

Ok, we’d actually only really be shocked if they found the leaker and actually released his or her name.

Take a look:

BREAKING: Supreme Court announces its investigation into the Dobbs opinion leaker has come up short. The Court is "unable to identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence." pic.twitter.com/AgVbwOIvXu — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) January 19, 2023

The Court is unable to identify a person responsible by a preponderance of the evidence.

Because of course.

Remember when Eric Holder said he would investigate himself? Good times.

This may help explain why the Court has been so slow to issue decisions this term pic.twitter.com/aH5z3qJLMk — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) January 19, 2023

Could be.

Here is a link to the full report https://t.co/y7gRTJ4pOX — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) January 19, 2023

Definitely worth a gander if you have the time.

Key: every Court employee asked to sign an affidavit affirming they were not the leaker did sign one, though some admitted to telling their spouses about the pending outcome in Dobbs pic.twitter.com/a3bMhzW3aK — Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) January 19, 2023

Like the person who leaked it would come out and admit they were the leaker. HA HA HA HA HA HA

Give us a break.

They declined to the investigate any of the justices or their spouses for fear of accidentally learning who did it. pic.twitter.com/7ejhP8fj9N — Gmork (@JackFro03367504) January 19, 2023

Yup.

Convenient.

Does the Court not have access to a mirror? — Fan of Walt (@fanofwalt) January 19, 2023

Seems they do not.

***

Related:

LOL! A very cocky and SNIDE Alec Baldwin lost a bet, will have to clean this guy’s pool (screenshots)

Tucker Carlson BLISTERS the WEF elite as only he can in BRUTALLY hilarious segment (watch)

Trans activist calls dad teaching son how to defend himself ‘grooming’ and it BACKFIRES spectacularly