Rebel News’ Avi Yemini was threatened for questioning CNBC’s International Managing Editor.

No really.

And sadly, we’re not at all surprised to see this from CNBC.

It IS ultimately pretty damn sad considering he’s a member of the mainstream media behaving in this way. And you know he knew it was bad because he sent someone out to try and make it all go away.

So of course you KNOW we have to write about it and share it.

Watch:

Yeah, this guy smoking his cigarette, playing all big and tough.

What a doosher.

CNBC.

Their job is supposed to be doing what he’s complaining about what he’s doing … 

Doesn’t like being called out, now does he?

Elon Musk chimed in.

Now, we can neither confirm nor deny that …

But interesting, eh?

***

