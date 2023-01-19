Rebel News’ Avi Yemini was threatened for questioning CNBC’s International Managing Editor.

No really.

And sadly, we’re not at all surprised to see this from CNBC.

It IS ultimately pretty damn sad considering he’s a member of the mainstream media behaving in this way. And you know he knew it was bad because he sent someone out to try and make it all go away.

So of course you KNOW we have to write about it and share it.

Watch:

#BREAKING: I was just THREATENED to be "punched out" by CNBC's Intl. Managing Editor for politely asking him simple questions. These are the THUGS that want to control the world. But he doesn't scare me. SUPPORT: https://t.co/uvbDgOk19N pic.twitter.com/TGNrOtRzij — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 17, 2023

Yeah, this guy smoking his cigarette, playing all big and tough.

What a doosher.

CNBC.

Their job is supposed to be doing what he’s complaining about what he’s doing …

Doesn’t like being called out, now does he?

Elon Musk chimed in.

Your critique is spot on — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 19, 2023

Bravo. The corporate media and even our justice department agencies like the FBI shouldn’t be at WEF taking their marching orders and money. Now everything makes sense — Doriano Paisano Carta (@Paisano) January 19, 2023

Scribes.

Stenographers.

Also, I have nothing against smoking, but I'd bet anything that douche just ate a half pound of meat after a Eat Ze Bugz seminar before stepping out for a smoke. — SheikYerbouti (@FrankZYerbouti) January 19, 2023

Get em — E (@ElijahSchaffer) January 17, 2023

That cat Patrick Allen, VP; International Managing Editor, CNBC, UK, also listed on the WEF Community – The Forum of Young Global Leaders as a WEF member Communist leader in training. — The Amish Texter™ ❌🇺🇸 (@the_amish_txtr) January 17, 2023

Now, we can neither confirm nor deny that …

But interesting, eh?

***

