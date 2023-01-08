Adam Schiff targeted and used his powers to silence Paul Sperry – seems Sperry’s reporting was problematic for Schiff’s agenda and narrative. Oh, and we’re not just saying this on a hunch, we’ve all seen the emails.

Sperry though took Schiff APART … and deservedly so.

Wow, when you look at it like that … Schiff absolutely did violate his oath. Probably more than once but the only one we know about FOR SURE is Paul Sperry. We imagine when the House GOP starts investigating January 6th and the Russia hoax we are going to learn so much.

Sperry had other tweets dragging TF out of Schiff:

Schiff strong-armed Twitter.

He also tried to get naked pictures of Trump so there’s that.

Trending

Yup.

But wait, there’s more!

Just. Blatant.

Is he going to sue?

We shall see.

***

***

