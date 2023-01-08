Adam Schiff targeted and used his powers to silence Paul Sperry – seems Sperry’s reporting was problematic for Schiff’s agenda and narrative. Oh, and we’re not just saying this on a hunch, we’ve all seen the emails.

Sperry though took Schiff APART … and deservedly so.

This is the oath @AdamSchiff violated:

“I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution [incl the First Amendment]; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion" — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 8, 2023

Wow, when you look at it like that … Schiff absolutely did violate his oath. Probably more than once but the only one we know about FOR SURE is Paul Sperry. We imagine when the House GOP starts investigating January 6th and the Russia hoax we are going to learn so much.

Sperry had other tweets dragging TF out of Schiff:

DEVELOPING: DC press corps, including WaPo & POLITICO, have failed to cover congressional leader Adam Schiff strong-arming Twitter to ban a journalist, abridging press freedom & free speech,despite the smoking-gun email released from #TwitterFiles. Protecting a prominent Democrat — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 8, 2023

Schiff strong-armed Twitter.

He also tried to get naked pictures of Trump so there’s that.

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff abused Article I of the Constitution, which states: "Congress shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press." — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 8, 2023

Yup.

But wait, there’s more!

NOV 2020: Schiff demands Twitter ban me, remove whistleblower content; Twitter pledges to “review” my account — “again” (?!) JAN 2021: J6 riot FEB 2021: Schiff demands RCI retract my whistleblower stories from year earlier, invoking J6 “violence.” RCI declines. Twitter bans me — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) January 8, 2023

Just. Blatant.

Schiff needs to be tried for treason for everything he’s put this country through — Power Pete (Calzone) 🇮🇹🇺🇸🤌🏼 (@PowerPeteB) January 8, 2023

If this guy stays on any committees then McCarthy needs to be removed — Rodney's Shit Clock's (@domino77767) January 8, 2023

At least you know for a fact you got to them and can do it again over and over!

lol 😂😂😂 — Maria Baja (@TriaRyder) January 8, 2023

Definitely over the target — parkerjb_007 (@parkerjb_007) January 8, 2023

Are you going to sue? There’s no excuse for a so-called public servant to restrict your right to speak freely. Government people who restrict the constitutional rights of an American citizen should be personally liable for damages. — stephanie kimbrell (@attorneysings) January 8, 2023

Is he going to sue?

We shall see.

***

***

