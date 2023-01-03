Adam Kinzinger was busy earlier today tweeting smack at Kevin McCarthy and babbling about his failures … after losing his job. Hey, say what you will about McCarthy but at least he didn’t lose his job because the people he spent years pandering to GERRYMANDERED him out of a gig.

The last person who has any business lecturing others about failures and accusing them of compromising with legislative terrorists is this troglodyte.

Dude, you’re not in the House anymore. Where’s our iced mocha?!

The irony that Kinzinger bent over backward to compromise with Democrats is probably lost on him. Then again, we’re willing to bet a lot of things are lost on this guy.

See what we mean?

You know, like Adam did.

MUH LEGISLATIVE TERRORISTS.

He really should just put a D by his name and call it good.

Fair question.

Seriously.

Heh.

To be fair, he’s been irrelevant for quite some time, it’s just more official now.

Ouch.

Yeah, chop chop!

***

***

