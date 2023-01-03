Adam Kinzinger was busy earlier today tweeting smack at Kevin McCarthy and babbling about his failures … after losing his job. Hey, say what you will about McCarthy but at least he didn’t lose his job because the people he spent years pandering to GERRYMANDERED him out of a gig.

The last person who has any business lecturing others about failures and accusing them of compromising with legislative terrorists is this troglodyte.

McCarthys failure is what happens when you compromise with legislative terrorists — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) January 3, 2023

Dude, you’re not in the House anymore. Where’s our iced mocha?!

The irony that Kinzinger bent over backward to compromise with Democrats is probably lost on him. Then again, we’re willing to bet a lot of things are lost on this guy.

@GOPLeader should have never sided with democrats on anything then he wouldn't be in this position. Same goes for you. — Rebecca (@rebeccajoc) January 3, 2023

See what we mean?

It’s what happens when you have no standards and conform to the left. — Caleb Box (@calebbox) January 3, 2023

You know, like Adam did.

New dopey comparison just dropped: "legislative terrorists" — Magnífico!!!! (@MagnificoIX) January 3, 2023

MUH LEGISLATIVE TERRORISTS.

He really should just put a D by his name and call it good.

Why are you still talking? — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) January 3, 2023

Fair question.

Of all people to comment 🤣 — mommytoallgirls (@SheilaQ30) January 3, 2023

Seriously.

Heh.

Adam, did you forget…? You are irrelevant now. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 3, 2023

To be fair, he’s been irrelevant for quite some time, it’s just more official now.

Did you hear something? — billiam aka chachi's dad (@acohillbilly) January 3, 2023

Ouch.

You need to add “former” to that bio Kleenex Kinzinger….. — TN Black Patriot (@HotepTrumpies) January 3, 2023

Hey where’s my Grande Mocha? Chop chop! — Proud American 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RaptorGuy2018) January 3, 2023

Yeah, chop chop!

***

***

