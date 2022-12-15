Ted Lieu seems to think Nancy Pelosi was the best Speaker ever.

No, really.

Hey, nobody has ever accused this guy of being the brightest crayon in the box. C’mon, he had to know this wouldn’t go well for him … especially with as much time as he himself spends trying to troll the Right on Twitter.

He was opening the door for a major dragging of the soon FORMER Speaker of the House.

Dumbest. Tweet. Ever.

Ok, so that’s not true, there are far dumber tweets than this one BUT it just worked for the joke, ya’ know?

And speaking of a joke, it seems a lot of people on Twitter thought Ted was making one … or was himself one.

Ouch.

Trending

Certainly.

We snickered a little.

Fair.

True dat.

MEEP.

MEEP MEEP.

That. He. Is.

Tough crowd.

ACCURATE AF …

But tough.

***

Related:

Taylor Lorenz tries DENYING her very, very privileged background and gets BUSTED by her OWN tweets

Glenn Greenwald takes ‘relentlessly hateful and dishonest’ Alejandra Caraballo apart in SAVAGE thread

Elon Musk drops the HAMMER, proves he ain’t PLAYIN’ when it comes to thugs threatening his family

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Nancy PelosiportraitTed Lieu