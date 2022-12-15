Ted Lieu seems to think Nancy Pelosi was the best Speaker ever.

No, really.

Hey, nobody has ever accused this guy of being the brightest crayon in the box. C’mon, he had to know this wouldn’t go well for him … especially with as much time as he himself spends trying to troll the Right on Twitter.

He was opening the door for a major dragging of the soon FORMER Speaker of the House.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Best. Speaker. Ever. pic.twitter.com/2miaMGTcWO — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 14, 2022

Dumbest. Tweet. Ever.

Ok, so that’s not true, there are far dumber tweets than this one BUT it just worked for the joke, ya’ know?

And speaking of a joke, it seems a lot of people on Twitter thought Ted was making one … or was himself one.

The only woman to ever lose the speakership twice. — Angry Monkey (@AngryMonkey422) December 14, 2022

Ouch.

She certainly knew how to stuff her pockets with all that insider trading. — BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) December 15, 2022

Certainly the wealthiest thanks to her massive grift. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) December 15, 2022

Certainly.

That's the best laugh I've had in weeks! Thanks, Ted. pic.twitter.com/WMudazcGAp — 🇺🇲⚖️🦅Martin D. Maola🦅⚖️🇺🇲 (@MartinMaola) December 15, 2022

We snickered a little.

Fair.

Well she knew how to pick stocks — Doreen Maga (@Ineed2pinacolad) December 14, 2022

True dat.

The Drinker of the House. — 🇺🇸 Be Prepared 🇺🇸 (@ScoutMotto) December 14, 2022

MEEP.

Lol. What a disgrace. — Shawn Spenstar (@ttextyler) December 14, 2022

MEEP MEEP.

Definitely the richest!! — ULTRA MAGA shaggyJT (@JtShaggy) December 15, 2022

Ted is a dumbass…..don't be a Ted https://t.co/IccPNTHjYA — ricci dale logan (@crazytas62) December 15, 2022

That. He. Is.

Said no one ever https://t.co/FTyLumqbU5 — Sarah David (@Oroborus1014) December 15, 2022

Hahahahaha one of the biggest criminals in the DNC! https://t.co/AGKbbKWFW3 — Robert Browning sr (@RobertB47452387) December 15, 2022

Tough crowd.

ACCURATE AF …

But tough.

***

***

