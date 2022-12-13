The Expert™ Tom Nichols so rarely says anything we can agree with anymore that when we see him actually coming down on liberals for anything we almost sit in a state of shock. And then we wake up when we realize NOPE, he still said something stupid, it was just less stupid this time.

Like this ‘talk’ he had with liberals who he says are being insufferable about Elon Musk’s Twitter.

Take a look:

Tom. They’re liberals.

They’re almost always insufferable.

Maybe he’s forgotten since he’s spent so much time pandering to them …

Ugh, see? So close. Why is it a bad thing for Twitter users to see what’s been going on behind the curtain? Why shouldn’t America know what part the Tech Giant may have played in an election? A pandemic?

So close and yet so far.

Wag that finger at them, Tom. They’ll love that.

Ok, so this one we definitely agree with. Stop whining. Stop complaining. Stop threatening to leave. If you hate it, leave. Be done. Quit. Deactivate. Go find a platform more to your liking.

Or, you know, build your own platform.

Ahem.

We’re pretty sure Musk isn’t all that worried about a bunch of uptight liberals who hate him anyway ignoring him. Just sayin’.

Clueless people.

The irony.

Stop whining.

Someone wanna hand Tom a mirror?

Is this guy admitting Tom isn’t really a conservative?

YES, IT’S ALL A PLOT.

Basically.

Tom’s biggest fan, RedSteeze, chimed in.

*snicker*

