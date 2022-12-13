The Expert™ Tom Nichols so rarely says anything we can agree with anymore that when we see him actually coming down on liberals for anything we almost sit in a state of shock. And then we wake up when we realize NOPE, he still said something stupid, it was just less stupid this time.

Like this ‘talk’ he had with liberals who he says are being insufferable about Elon Musk’s Twitter.

Take a look:

Hi, Twitter liberals, it’s time for us to have a talk. About Twitter. And about you not being insufferable about Twitter. Which many of you have become.

/1 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 13, 2022

Tom. They’re liberals.

They’re almost always insufferable.

Maybe he’s forgotten since he’s spent so much time pandering to them …

There is no doubt at all that Elon Musk buying this platform was a bad thing, and his ownership makes it worse. Creepy freaks and bargain basement ads. Musk himself has become a giant adolescent troll. So stipulated. /2 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 13, 2022

Ugh, see? So close. Why is it a bad thing for Twitter users to see what’s been going on behind the curtain? Why shouldn’t America know what part the Tech Giant may have played in an election? A pandemic?

So close and yet so far.

But many of you seem absolutely determined to find every one of these creepy freaks, and to engage Musk, and to wallow in the mud with every terrible account. This is childish. Ignore those accounts. /3 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 13, 2022

Wag that finger at them, Tom. They’ll love that.

Set your notifications to Latest, not Home. Block a lot. Set notifications so that you don’t see tweets from people who don’t follow you. Refuse to engage with five-follower accounts that went active last week. /4 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 13, 2022

But if you really hate it here that much, leave. Stop posting constantly about how much hatred you see and how terrible it is. If it’s that painful to you, go. But stop posting what amounts to “I wanna leave, but come with me.” Be a grownup. Stay or go. /5 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 13, 2022

Ok, so this one we definitely agree with. Stop whining. Stop complaining. Stop threatening to leave. If you hate it, leave. Be done. Quit. Deactivate. Go find a platform more to your liking.

Or, you know, build your own platform.

Ahem.

I have all of those settings in place, I block with the flick of a finger, and my Twitter experience really hasn’t changed that much since Musk arrived. Yours needn’t either, but many of you seem almost eager for it. /6 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 13, 2022

If you really want to piss off Musk, stay here and ignore him and the trolls. Make some popcorn and get comfortable as he burns down billions of dollars in value and drives off advertisers. The rest of the time, just talk to the people you always talked to. /7 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 13, 2022

We’re pretty sure Musk isn’t all that worried about a bunch of uptight liberals who hate him anyway ignoring him. Just sayin’.

But if your Twitter existence is going to be nothing but arguing with teenage dumbasees and Musk fanboys, and then bitching about how terrible Twitter is, better for you and for all of us that you just leave. /8 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 13, 2022

Because right now, the only people that are really polluting my timeline are clueless people who keep dragging trolls into my timeline so they can argue with them. This is inane. Musk is going to do many more terrible things before this is over. But it will end. /9 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 13, 2022

Clueless people.

The irony.

Until then, in the name of creating a more copacetic Twitter environment for myself, I really am going to start blocking people who do nothing but argue with trolls or bitch about Twitter. Be adults. Stay or go. But stop whining to me and yelling at every mook you find./10x — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) December 13, 2022

Stop whining.

Someone wanna hand Tom a mirror?

I’ve been blocking conservatives nonstop the last few months. It’s the last thing I want on my feed. — DJohnson (@DawnJohnsonGA) December 13, 2022

Is this guy admitting Tom isn’t really a conservative?

Yes. Conservatives see Twitter as a place that liberals can mobilize. Elon’s goal (with his financial backer’s blessing) is to make this place so intolerable that we leave. That’s their goal! Let’s not let him achieve it. — Nathan Arizona Sr. (@sr_arizona) December 13, 2022

YES, IT’S ALL A PLOT.

Translation (short version): Stay but stay in your political bubble. — RightWingLurk’nSnake© (@rmiames) December 13, 2022

Basically.

Tom’s biggest fan, RedSteeze, chimed in.

This is a great and pretty courageous thread given your following. Now, tell people to free Taiwan https://t.co/y2XqxAkyVd — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 13, 2022

*snicker*

***

***

