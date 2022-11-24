Pardon us while we check and see if Hell has frozen over. Ok, that’s not exactly fair considering Elon Musk is now ‘at the helm,’ but after spending YEARS AND YEARS watching the ‘old management’ do nothing about Lefties tweeting horrible crap and straight-up threatening people on the Right with no consequences, seeing this is just really surprising.

We get it, the site is under ‘new management,’ but still.

Color us shocked. Literally.

Usually, when a horrible person on the Left threatened someone on the Right, especially Libs of TikTok or Tucker Carlson, Twitter wouldn’t do anything. Heck, they probably saw that as a reason to verify certain accounts … ‘Oh, you hate the same people we do. THAT MAKES YOU NOTABLE, blue check.’

Fast forward to Musk-Twitter:

Things like this NEVER happened before @elonmusk acquired Twitter. These types of accounts were literally untouchable and could say whatever they wanted, just as long as their hatred was directed toward the political right. pic.twitter.com/bskxie8jSD — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) November 24, 2022

A Lefty troll actually suspended … not just locked … suspended.

Never thought it would happen, LOL.

It’s a new day on social media.

Even after the account was suspended, the account name has continued to trend off and on with people tweeting about being as surprised as we are.

It used to be the ‘left wing’ could threaten violence on here with impunity. The boot is on the other foot now @hoot_little. Thank-you @elonmusk 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z0jrHyeGOL — banthebbc (@banthebbc) November 24, 2022

Some mentally ill people are angry and violent. Many of these people plug into the Social Justice (Woke) community to receive support and validation. Failure to speak up against this ideology provides cover to individuals like Little hoot (she/her) and tacitly fosters violence. pic.twitter.com/Cn4oMtpkBA — Peter Boghossian (@peterboghossian) November 23, 2022

This is so very very true. And it’s gotten to a point in this country where calling them out for being horrible somehow makes you a terrorist.

It’s true.

Finally, people are getting suspended from Twitter for threats instead of opinions that go against the #staywoke crowd. Thank you, @elonmusk. — Michelle Whitzel  (@MichelleWhitzel) November 24, 2022

Liberals: I only believe in my values when it applies to other like-minded thinkers. Otherwise, I think exactly like the people I detest. It really must suck to hate yourselves so much. — This is not my real name (@Sirikin01) November 23, 2022

It does suck. That’s why the hate the rest of us so much as well.

Case in point.

*GASP*

And wow.

Ya’ know, we’ve been asking ourselves for a long, long time just who the heck these people are and every single time we decide eh, we really don’t wanna know.

It's nice to see explicitly threatening tweets finally getting addressed, regardless of the target or perpetrator. — _ (@dgwilliams3d) November 24, 2022

Ain’t it though?

Nice and SHOCKING, which says so much about pre-Musk Twitter and ain’t none of it any good.

The hidden replies were nasty. This particular one was locked out of their account for it. Good to see they are being serious and impartial about this. That's how it should have been beforehttps://t.co/n3sTlnsgj7 — djm1992 Office of the President-Erect (@djm1992a) November 24, 2022

Yeah, there are some nasty horrible people on Twitter.

Lucky us.

And you, you guys get to read about them.

I read as much of that thread as I could stomach. Hateful nutcase. Scary people. — Ultra MAGA Pounch (@Mas_hoc) November 24, 2022

Indeed.

Hateful nutcase.

Sorry, a SUSPENDED scary nutcase.

Heh.

***

