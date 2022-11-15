Soooo … that means Trump WASN’T selling nuclear secrets to our enemies, right? Never Trump, hardest hit.

Interesting how we see this story from WaPo AFTER the midterm election. Granted, Trump was not on the ballot HOWEVER, plenty of candidates he endorsed were. Sort of like the convenient timing around the Hunter Biden laptop story. Before the election, it was RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION then after the election, OOPS, it was a real story and there is likely something there but moving on.

Seeing this from WaPo a week after the midterms. Typical.

Exclusive: Federal agents believe former president Donald Trump’s motive for allegedly keeping classified documents was largely his ego and a desire to hold on to the materials as trophies or mementos, according to people familiar with the matter. https://t.co/HQNtRMChJ3 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 14, 2022

From WaPo:

That review has not found any apparent business advantage to the types of classified information in Trump’s possession, these people said. FBI interviews with witnesses so far, they said, also do not point to any nefarious effort by Trump to leverage, sell or use the government secrets. Instead, the former president seemed motivated by a more basic desire not to give up what he believed was his property, these people said.

No kidding.

The people familiar with the matter cautioned that the investigation is ongoing, that no final determinations have been made, and that it is possible additional information could emerge that changes investigators’ understanding of Trump’s motivations. But they said the evidence collected over a period of months indicates the primary explanation for potentially criminal conduct was Trump’s ego and intransigence.

Right.

via GIPHY

We especially like how they said THERE COULD STILL BE SOMETHING.

Right, again.

Tell us another one.

Well that sounds 100% on brand — BPJ (@bpjauburn) November 14, 2022

Don’t it?

That applies to Obama, Bush, Clinton …etc — No Party Affiliation🇺🇸Gator!🐊 (@BOLG8TR) November 15, 2022

Basically every president like ever.

Yup.

So he wasn’t trying to sell nuclear secrets to Saudi? He kept docs because he can’t keep his ego in check. Another big nothing burger. Sure got the blue wave emoji crowd excited. — Keebler (@keebler45) November 15, 2022

Certainly didn’t hurt Democrats for the midterms.

They thought the walls were FINALLY caving in.

Womp-womp.

Note: We updated our headline to more accurately depict WaPo’s story. Thanks! ed.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

