Hard to believe we’re almost a week out from the election and they STILL haven’t called the House. Interesting how quickly they call things for Democrats but if it’s likely the Republicans will win it just goes on and on and on and on.

They called the Senate two days ago.

Buuuuuut not the House.

Hopefully, with projections like this from Dave Wasserman (who has honestly been fairly unbiased and objective), we’ll finally get a call today.

This one was great:

Need a miracle?

We’ll do you one better.

Between #AZ01, #AZ06 and #CA41, Dems' dreams of holding the House majority probably died tonight. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 14, 2022

Probably died last night.

From his tweet to God’s ear.

I think early voting for 2024 starts next week — eri1102 (@eric110213) November 14, 2022

HA HA HA HA

Sadly, this is far closer to the truth than we’d like to admit.

Did die. Come on, you can finally say it! — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) November 14, 2022

Democracy is over — GL (@Lewisgem1150) November 14, 2022

DeMoCrAcY iS OvEr — Woke Zombie 🇺🇸😊 (@AWokeZombie) November 14, 2022

Wild that it will have been NYS that was the nail in the Dems coffin. — R. P. Schwartz (@Doc_RPS) November 14, 2022

Ain’t it?

Thanks, Zeldin.

Just call the House, DAMMIT.

via GIPHY

How we ALL feel at this point.

***

