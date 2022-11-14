Hard to believe we’re almost a week out from the election and they STILL haven’t called the House. Interesting how quickly they call things for Democrats but if it’s likely the Republicans will win it just goes on and on and on and on.
They called the Senate two days ago.
Buuuuuut not the House.
Hopefully, with projections like this from Dave Wasserman (who has honestly been fairly unbiased and objective), we’ll finally get a call today.
This one was great:
New House math:
Dem called/probable (213), incl. #AKAL, #CA09, #CA21, #CA47, #CA49, #CO08, #ME02, #OR06
GOP called/probable (220): incl. #AZ01, #AZ06, #CA03, #CA27, #CA41, #CA45, #CO03, #NY22, #OR05
Toss Ups (2): #CA13, #CA22
Dems need a miracle now.
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 14, 2022
Need a miracle?
We’ll do you one better.
Between #AZ01, #AZ06 and #CA41, Dems' dreams of holding the House majority probably died tonight.
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 14, 2022
Probably died last night.
From his tweet to God’s ear.
I think early voting for 2024 starts next week
— eri1102 (@eric110213) November 14, 2022
HA HA HA HA
Sadly, this is far closer to the truth than we’d like to admit.
Did die. Come on, you can finally say it!
— John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) November 14, 2022
Democracy is over
— GL (@Lewisgem1150) November 14, 2022
DeMoCrAcY iS OvEr
— Woke Zombie 🇺🇸😊 (@AWokeZombie) November 14, 2022
Wild that it will have been NYS that was the nail in the Dems coffin.
— R. P. Schwartz (@Doc_RPS) November 14, 2022
Ain’t it?
Thanks, Zeldin.
Just call the House, DAMMIT.
How we ALL feel at this point.
