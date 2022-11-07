So has the AP given up pretending they’re not a totally and completely biased POS? That’s all we can assume when we see them posting a melodramatic video from their ‘National Politics Reporter,’ Meg Kinnard, talking about **GASP** what happens if (when) Democrats LOSE.

Beyond the fact that this seems like blatant campaigning for Democrats (really, they should note this as some sort of in-kind contribution), there is something really weird going on with her face, just sayin’.

Watch this:

What happens if Democrats lose their majority in Congress after the midterm elections? AP national politics reporter @megkinnardap explains. #Election2022 pic.twitter.com/B1uQsqQzDJ — The Associated Press (@AP) November 7, 2022

Creepy, right? Like she’s some weird AI talking head babbling about the HORRORS of Republicans taking over the House … and c’mon, there’s a chance they’ll take over the Senate as well.

And boohoo, poor Biden won’t be able to push his abortion agenda if Republicans win.

What a disgusting display of partisanship hackery from the AP.

Don’t worry, they’re being called out for it.

You’re beclowning yourselves. — Elon Gorilla (Parody) (@GomesBolt) November 7, 2022

Beclowning is a nice way to say what they’re doing to themselves.

Lol. So terrifying I mean the AI computer chick whatever you generated for this Halloween is over — 🍊Sweater Yams🍊 (@Sweater_Yams_) November 7, 2022

I could tell you wanted to use the words “certain doom”, but are still trying to pretend you’re not Democrat hacks. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 7, 2022

CERTAIN DOOM.

DA DA DAAAAAAA!

Lol. How many face filters did she use? Reporter? This sounds like Basement Joe’s press secretary. #dealwithit — Bones (@ChimperScott) November 7, 2022

His priorities are access to abortion and gun control? Really? — John Lund (@AttilaTheLund) November 7, 2022

Right? You’d think he’d at least want to address the economy and stuff …

Just sayin’.

Those eyebrows are what nightmares are made of. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) November 7, 2022

True story.

And what came out of her strangely robotic mouth wasn’t much better.

***

Related:

Richard Grenell OWNS Bulwarker Tim Miller who security had to ‘calm down’ at Kari Lake event

NYT tries making everyone feel SORRY for Biden who just wanted to unite us and it goes so DAMN WRONG

Elon Musk’s condition for giving Kathy Griffin her account back TRIGGERS her on her dead mom’s account

***

Editor’s note: In celebration of the three-year anniversary of the launch of our VIP program, we are offering a tremendous discount on Twitchy VIP memberships! Join now and use promo VIPWEEK to receive 45% off!