Gosh, who’d want to send Kari Lake suspicious items? Hrm.

Arizona candidate Kari Lake campaign HQ receives 'suspicious items' in mail, prompting Phoenix police response https://t.co/aDJCEUcZaM — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 6, 2022

From Fox News:

Phoenix law enforcement responded to the campaign headquarters for Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after “suspicious items were located inside the mail.” A spokesman for the Phoenix Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that officers “responded to a found property call at an office building near 40th Street and Camelback Road.” Asked specifically if that’s what was found, Krynsky responded, “The items were suspicious in nature and remain under investigation. Our patrol units were there until approximately 5 a.m.”

Yeah, Democrats are already claiming she sent these items to herself. Keep in mind, they always accuse Republicans of doing what they’ve done.

Ahem.

Watch how very little coverage this gets ,no narrative or agenda to push here so media has no use for it. if this was a democrat OHHHHHH BOY it's all they'd talk about . — Johnny U (@Johnnypatriot64) November 6, 2022

True story, we’re not seeing a whole lot about it.

Translation: Desperate Democrats trying to hunt down their opponents because they’re losing the midterms — ODaddyFMe 🍊 (@ODaddyFme1) November 6, 2022

*cough cough*

🚨 BREAKING: KARI LAKE HQ HAS BEEN SHUT DOWN AS FBI HAZMAT AND BOMB SQUAD INVESTIGATE THE SCENE 🚨 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 6, 2022

We’ll certainly keep an eye on this one and update you when (if) we learn more.

