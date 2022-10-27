Hispanic voters should never forget when their First Lady compared them to a breakfast taco.

Especially when leaders like Mayra Flores are front and center doing their part to REMIND THEM. Seems the Democrat-controlled Congressional Hispanic Caucus has rejected Flores … we’re not surprised by this at all and it seems she isn’t either.

Of course, she’s very clever and used this as an opportunity to take us back to a time when Jill Biden screwed up in a GRANDE way:

My thoughts after the rejection by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, maybe I'm not the right type of taco. — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) October 27, 2022

Jill wears those racist, Democrat stripes proudly.

And it sounds like the so-called Congressional Hispanic Caucus is doing their part to isolate and discriminate against Hispanic politicians who don’t fall in line with them politically.

Stay classy, Democrats.

I didn’t know there could be a wrong kind of taco. 🤷‍♀️ 🌮 Who knew?! 😆 — Liberty Belle (@iLibertyBelle) October 27, 2022

Crazy times we’re living in.

You don’t want to be their kind of taco…tell them to take their rice and beans and stick it! — Kelly (@KellyWoofWoof) October 27, 2022

I’m sorry you and your family have to live through this. You do not deserve this and deserve for your voice to be heard. — Michael P. Ward (@admiralchew1) October 27, 2022

Exactly, Mayra…they’re looking for Latinx tacos only.😁🌮 — Lisa (@Miamirealtygirl) October 27, 2022

There it is.

If only Mayra was more Latinx than Latina.

*snickers*

We think you rock, so who cares what they think? — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (Shadow-Banned) (@Storm4Congress) October 27, 2022

Fair enough.

Oh, and we’re not comparing Hispanics to breakfast tacos so we have that going for us as well.

