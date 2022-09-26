Man, if this crowdâ€™s reaction to Nancy Pelosi is any indication, Democrats are in some seriously deep crap in six weeks.

They really didnâ€™t think before bringing her on â€¦ or, they thought theyâ€™d cheer her because they are totally out of touch with real people.

They were wrong.

Watch this:

Wow â€¦ they really donâ€™t like Nancy.

Hey man, we get it!

BOOOOOOO!

Awesome.

Trending

Big time.

Harridan, now thereâ€™s a word we donâ€™t hear enough these days.

Gosh, weâ€™re not seeing a whole lot of people with too much sympathy for Nancy.

And you KNOW this was incredibly embarrassing for her.

This pleases us.

All day.

Every day.

***

Related:

â€˜Free speech is FASCISMâ€™: Brutal thread takes the Left and their claims of MUH FASCISM apart and itâ€™s perfect

TDS for Dummies â€“> Blue-check GQ research tool tweeting his MAGA Glossary for Dummies does NOT go well, like at all

â€˜NO ONE is allowed to question itâ€™ â€¦ John Haywardâ€™s thread on the â€˜Great Resetâ€™ starting with open borders a terrifying must-read

***

Editorâ€™s Note:
Â 
Help us keep owning the libs! JoinÂ Twitchy VIPÂ and use promo codeÂ AMERICAFIRSTÂ to receive a 25% discount off yourÂ membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: booClimate changefestivalNancy Pelosi