Man, if this crowdâ€™s reaction to Nancy Pelosi is any indication, Democrats are in some seriously deep crap in six weeks.
They really didnâ€™t think before bringing her on â€¦ or, they thought theyâ€™d cheer her because they are totally out of touch with real people.
They were wrong.
Watch this:
Amazing footage of festival goers booing Nancy Pelosi as she lectures on climate change.
Boo them wherever you see them.pic.twitter.com/ySPjbEjByl
â€” WOLSNED ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡§ (@wolsned) September 25, 2022
Wow â€¦ they really donâ€™t like Nancy.
Hey man, we get it!
BOOOOOOO!
Awesome.
NANCY GOT CLOWNED
â€” Flint (@weirichcasey) September 25, 2022
Big time.
Biden, Harris, Pelosi â€“ they've lost the dressing room.
â€” AlGoreRhythm (@CaptainCBubble) September 25, 2022
Normalize booing this harridan.
â€” HumaneCannonball (@HumaneCanonball) September 26, 2022
Harridan, now thereâ€™s a word we donâ€™t hear enough these days.
Gosh, weâ€™re not seeing a whole lot of people with too much sympathy for Nancy.
And you KNOW this was incredibly embarrassing for her.
This pleases us.
â€” Hereward the Wake. (@AlanGeraldWard2) September 26, 2022
Exactly right. Congress members should always feel uncomfortable amongst their peasants â€“ until they start representing us again instead of their own personal financial interests.
â€” Ken Baumann (@KendallBaumann1) September 26, 2022
BOOOOOOO
â€” Caitlynn (@Caitlynn880) September 26, 2022
All day.
Every day.
***
Related:
â€˜Free speech is FASCISMâ€™: Brutal thread takes the Left and their claims of MUH FASCISM apart and itâ€™s perfect
TDS for Dummies â€“> Blue-check GQ research tool tweeting his MAGA Glossary for Dummies does NOT go well, like at all
â€˜NO ONE is allowed to question itâ€™ â€¦ John Haywardâ€™s thread on the â€˜Great Resetâ€™ starting with open borders a terrifying must-read
***
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.