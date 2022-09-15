Democrats just keep getting it wrong. From supporting teachers being WAY too involved in the gender and sex lives of their students (some very young) to promoting social justice in everything and ALL things … they are losing ground as more and more people realize this line of rhetoric is poison. It empowers the soft bigotry of low expectations and allows for minorities to be talked down to and coddled instead of accepting identity is not an excuse not to work hard and/or succeed.

Success is not a ‘white trait’.

Sorry, not sorry.

We love love LOVE this video of a Hispanic college student going OFF about social justice creeping into her STEM degree.

Watch this:

Student discusses how Social Justice crept into her STEM degree: "I'm a minority. I'm Hispanic and I am a woman. I'm not a victim and I don't need you to feel sorry for me." Full UC Berkeley highlight video here: https://t.co/olNrJR1vEO pic.twitter.com/N9olW9hO2a — Peter Boghossian (@peterboghossian) September 14, 2022

Social justice rhetoric hurts more than helps. Time to get RID of it.

She said this as well.

We need more people in Stem. This amazing lady is 100% correct. — Alaskan Gorilla. (@TheMountainSon) September 14, 2022

We need more SMART people in STEM.

This BS isn't going to fly with the hispanic culture. Too proud and independent, which is collectively good. — C/SAR Diver 🇺🇸🐻⚔ (@rstemler1) September 14, 2022

Good for her, having the courage to speak the truth! 👏🏻 — Mags (@mtgir) September 14, 2022

Preach it! — Sooner Westage (@kwest_okc) September 14, 2022

I just witnessed a strong woman who's going to take the world by storm. We could use more like her. — Stories From Portland (@PortlandStories) September 14, 2022

We could absolutely use more people like her.

Amen.

