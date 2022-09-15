Democrats just keep getting it wrong. From supporting teachers being WAY too involved in the gender and sex lives of their students (some very young) to promoting social justice in everything and ALL things … they are losing ground as more and more people realize this line of rhetoric is poison. It empowers the soft bigotry of low expectations and allows for minorities to be talked down to and coddled instead of accepting identity is not an excuse not to work hard and/or succeed.

Success is not a ‘white trait’.

Sorry, not sorry.

We love love LOVE this video of a Hispanic college student going OFF about social justice creeping into her STEM degree.

Watch this:

Social justice rhetoric hurts more than helps. Time to get RID of it.

Trending

She said this as well.

We need more SMART people in STEM.

We could absolutely use more people like her.

Amen.

***

***

