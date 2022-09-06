Ugh, Joy Reid is still awful.

We like how she claims they’re not ACCUSING Trump of being responsible for the deaths of CIA assets in 2021, but ya’ know, she really is. This is journo-speak to keep from getting sued … that’s it.

Watch this:

And woof, Glenn Kirschner almost out-crazied her.

Almost.

Watch this as well:

Trending

They so desperately need all of this to be true.

What’s going to happen to these people when he walks again? This can’t be mentally healthy for them to keep going down this road.

Whoa, good point. Those Russian, time-traveling hackers did it!

Seriously.

Heh.

Not even a little.

***

Related:

‘So, you want to make America great again’: Biden tweeting about his ‘mission’ to build a prosperous free America BACKFIRES spectacularly

‘DIVISIVE, hate-filled … worst speech I’ve heard from a president’: Aussie reporter holds NOTHING back savaging Biden and his ‘red speech’ (watch)

O.M.G. SO much this! Tom MacDonald takes Dems APART explaining why Republicans SHOULDN’T be mad about Biden’s ‘red speech’ (watch)

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CIAdocumentsjoy reidTrump