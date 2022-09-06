Ugh, Joy Reid is still awful.

We like how she claims they’re not ACCUSING Trump of being responsible for the deaths of CIA assets in 2021, but ya’ know, she really is. This is journo-speak to keep from getting sued … that’s it.

Watch this:

MSNBC's @JoyAnnReid says there could be a connection between classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and CIA assets who were killed in 2021: "They did happen at a time when Trump did have custody of some really sensitive information" pic.twitter.com/xbTI4AwEgp — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 5, 2022

Watch this as well:

NBC's @glennkirschner2: "They could be arresting Donald Trump because they have probable cause plus, plus, plus — arrest him, Mirandize him, and … interrogate him. If he waives his Miranda rights, extract from him information that can protect our national security" pic.twitter.com/ufYn4RTOPE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 5, 2022

They so desperately need all of this to be true.

What’s going to happen to these people when he walks again? This can’t be mentally healthy for them to keep going down this road.

Maybe the people who hacked her blog got the documents. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) September 6, 2022

Whoa, good point. Those Russian, time-traveling hackers did it!

Have they blamed Trump for dropping the bomb on Hiroshima yet? — Ultra-MAGA Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) September 5, 2022

Don’t give them any ideas! — CoryChia (@CoryChiarelli) September 5, 2022

They're insane — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) September 5, 2022

Nobody can crank out the tin foil hat conspiracies h like Reid. — Pizza Czar (@PizzaWanchovies) September 5, 2022

No journalism was practiced that day. — BongBong (@BongBong) September 5, 2022

