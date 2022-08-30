It’s official, the talking points have gone out in advance of Biden’s primetime speech on Thursday night where he plans to call half of Americans names and pretend they’re violent and dangerous for disagreeing with him and his agenda. He will babble about MAGA GOP or MAGA Republicans, calling them fascists and an actual threat to the country, blah blah blah.

We’ve seen so much rhetoric today from the Left pushing lies about violent Republicans … so we weren’t at all surprised to see this from Eric Swalwell.

Note, if he really and truly did receive a threat like this he shouldn’t be posting it on Twitter, he should be contacting the police. Period. But as we’ve seen from Eric in the past, it’s more about narrative and message than truth and reality.

Take a gander.

A staffer of mine—who’s 1 month into her job—received a call from a man saying he’s coming to our office w/ an assault rifle to kill me. I hesitate to share this but how else do I tell you we are in violent times, & the architects are Trump & McCarthy. Bloodshed is coming. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 30, 2022

Did he say assault rifle, Eric?

And gosh, if he was really scared he wouldn’t be politicizing this crap on Twitter.

Oh look, he shared a screenshot to prove it really happened …

Darn it, we were really looking forward to hearing the guy with the fake southern accent again. The ‘gay man’ is a nice touch, Eric.

Yeah, we made the same face.

The Lincoln Project must’ve gotten the same talking points. We hope Biden is paying these schmucks per tweet.

We hope you and your staff are protected and safe. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 30, 2022

Pffft.

And instead of going to the authorities you tweet about it? Yeah this never happened. — John W (@txradioguy) August 30, 2022

So dramatic. — Ready4The Aliens™ (@VanSolo10) August 30, 2022

Know how I know this is a lie? No one with such a rifle would refer to it as an "assault rifle." — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) August 30, 2022

LOL and now you're claiming he actually said he had an AR-15? Did he give you the serial numbers too? — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) August 30, 2022

Did he use the words "assault rifle"? — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) August 30, 2022

Sounds like a Democrat threatening himself, yes?

We know you made this entire thing up, just like you always do. Resign, you're a complete disgrace. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) August 30, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Eric, you lie so often and so freely that nobody believes you. It would seem that this is the next DNC election tactic. — JimTheTired (@JimmyHallTX) August 30, 2022

Good thing you are surrounded by ARMED POLICE OFFICERS huh? Who have ASSAULT WEAPONS OF WAR. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) August 30, 2022

I’ll take “Things Swallowell makes up for drama and sympathy” for $200, please. pic.twitter.com/XYieLizzHv — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) August 30, 2022

Go outside — Pop Copy (@urbanmeyerlives) August 30, 2022

Seriously.

Touch some grass, Eric.

Nobody believes this.

***

Related:

‘WEAK SAUCE!’ Even CNN’s Daniel Dale fact-checks TF out of lame video MeidasTouch shares claiming Ted Cruz wants to defund the FBI

Talk about an arse-whoopin’! Ted Cruz takes ZERO crap from Lefty-troll-rag MeidasTouch claiming he wants to defund the FBI

‘You’re just some a-hole’s WIFE’: Rachel Vindman calling Kristina Wong ‘an awful hack trying to make a name for herself’ goes OH so very wrong

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!