Just in case anyone thought Ron Filipkowski was anything more than an overrated and over-supported and Twitter-enabled troll, he isn’t. We actually hope someone is paying him for stupid tweets like this one because if this came from his brain? Yikes.

Tell us you know absolutely NOTHING about school choice without telling us you know absolutely nothing about school choice.

Just in case anyone thought all the CRT, ‘anti-woke,’ ‘patriotic history,’ ‘don’t say gay,’ mask mandate, protests and school board disruptions were about improving public schools, it wasn’t. It’s about pushing kids into home and religious schooling. pic.twitter.com/msHEhbln2G — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 20, 2022

What’s amazing (and not in a good way) is the thousands of people who think this is a good tweet. It’s like they’re getting dumber in real-time.

Luckily, there are plenty of people who understand the value of school choice who were willing to correct and educate Ron (not that he’ll care).

It wasn’t Florida that shut down public schools for almost two years though. Enrollment in Florida isn’t suffering like it is in other states. — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 20, 2022

Gosh, wonder why that is?

Correct. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 20, 2022

I love @DeAngelisCorey and his movement to support students and not the system. 🙌🏻 And what is wrong with homeschooling, Ron? It’s been done for YEARS, way before the pandemic. — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) August 20, 2022

Ron has bigoted ideas about who homeschools and why.

Clearly.

Or, hear me out, or maybe, just maybe, the parents woke up and realized public schools in America, especially in places like @browardschools , are completely failing our children. Choice, in any setting, is a good thing. — Kev (@kwb5777) August 20, 2022

Choice and competition are both great things.

Kids win.

Why are Democrats fighting so hard against kids having the best options and choices possible? That’s a rhetorical question, we know damn well why …

Public (government) schools were given the chance to improve themselves for the past 70 years. All they’ve done is gotten worse, thanks to marxist public unions and their corrupt school board politicians.https://t.co/GVnTNm2Fvk — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) August 20, 2022

What Adam said.

Sir, you need a book on logic and causation v. correlation. The exact opposite of your point is equally true. — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) August 20, 2022

Dude, always that flag. You do realize that in FL. enrollment is down less than 1%. In other states it's quite a bit higher. This is because, maybe…just maybe, parents wanted to give their child in school education, free of mandates or other crap. Always that flag… pic.twitter.com/3ad0hN38k5 — Angry Silver Dragon (@LoneVoiceorg) August 20, 2022

This is great news. Parents get to choose how to educate their children. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 20, 2022

Things that improve the lives of individuals are always good news for Americans … and bad news for Democrats.

They need us to suffer so they can pretend they’re saving us.

It’s the Democrat way.

Kids win with school choice. Sorry, not sorry.

***

Related:

Project MUCH?! Super privileged Lefty blue-check white dude tries blaming ALL white dudes for HIS privilege and HOO BOY that’s a lotta backfire

OOF! Both the Right AND the Left trip Amy Klobuchar up BIG time as she tries taking a victory lap for ‘taking on Big Pharma’ and LOL

‘We’re TIRED of this crap’: EPIC thread drags TF out of McConnell and other useless invertebrates unwilling to FIGHT in the GOP

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!