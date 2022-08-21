Just in case anyone thought Ron Filipkowski was anything more than an overrated and over-supported and Twitter-enabled troll, he isn’t. We actually hope someone is paying him for stupid tweets like this one because if this came from his brain? Yikes.

Tell us you know absolutely NOTHING about school choice without telling us you know absolutely nothing about school choice.

What’s amazing (and not in a good way) is the thousands of people who think this is a good tweet. It’s like they’re getting dumber in real-time.

Luckily, there are plenty of people who understand the value of school choice who were willing to correct and educate Ron (not that he’ll care).

Gosh, wonder why that is?

Trending

Ron has bigoted ideas about who homeschools and why.

Clearly.

Choice and competition are both great things.

Kids win.

Why are Democrats fighting so hard against kids having the best options and choices possible? That’s a rhetorical question, we know damn well why …

What Adam said.

Things that improve the lives of individuals are always good news for Americans … and bad news for Democrats.

They need us to suffer so they can pretend they’re saving us.

It’s the Democrat way.

Kids win with school choice. Sorry, not sorry.

***

Related:

Project MUCH?! Super privileged Lefty blue-check white dude tries blaming ALL white dudes for HIS privilege and HOO BOY that’s a lotta backfire

OOF! Both the Right AND the Left trip Amy Klobuchar up BIG time as she tries taking a victory lap for ‘taking on Big Pharma’ and LOL

‘We’re TIRED of this crap’: EPIC thread drags TF out of McConnell and other useless invertebrates unwilling to FIGHT in the GOP

***

Editor’s Note:
 
Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Corey DeAngelisRon Filipkowskischool choice