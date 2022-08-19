As Twitchy readers know, Joe Walsh got his britches all bunched up over The Libertarian Party tweeting that Liz Cheney belongs in prison. Welp, seems Walsh wasn’t the only anti-Trump troglodyte to chime in on their tweet …

We’re not entirely sure what the Hell Rick Wilson was thinking here considering the ‘history’ of his organization but then again, does Rick ever really think before tweeting anyway?

Jesus, will you go get laid? https://t.co/AMRMZQ21K3 — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 19, 2022

Again, he had to know this wouldn’t go well, like at all.

We don’t think anyone should take advice on getting laid from Lincoln Project co-founders. https://t.co/rAB0rMo7zU — Libertarian Party (@LPNational) August 19, 2022

They’re over 18 dude, move on. — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) August 19, 2022

It’s never good when The Lincoln Project creepy crawlies talk about getting laid. Hide the children. https://t.co/1ZzO3wiWXQ — Lizzy (@LizzyLouWhom) August 19, 2022

Here's some attention for you, little guy https://t.co/lI33sdXAuz — LibertyVon401 (@von401) August 19, 2022

Don't take the Lord's name in vain, you geriatric pederast https://t.co/Ki4UqrDEGK — Cal of Thulcandra (@Cal_Crucis) August 19, 2022

Oh please, Rick. You couldn't even if you paid for it. https://t.co/L80CZMJERV — freedoomed (@freedoomed12) August 19, 2022

The Lincoln Project could keep their mouths shut about others sex lives and yet…. https://t.co/m8N14jG3wF — Eliza (@elizableu) August 19, 2022

Nobody associated with The Lincoln Project should EVER say those words, Rick. Seriously.

