As Twitchy readers know, Liz Cheney lost in Wyoming. Sorry, she didn’t just lose, she was OBLITERATED. Nuked. Trounced. Walloped. Taken out to the woodshed … ANNIHILATED.

It was UGLY.

Nearly a 40-point loss (and if you do the math and remove the 9k or so Democrats who crossed over and voted for her, it’s more like a 41-42 point loss), and from what we’re reading, the fourth worst loss EVER.

Notice she’s wearing all black, gone are the ‘casual’ blue button-downs that she thought might make her seem more relatable in Wyoming.

What a joke.

Oh, and someone is telling her to keep talking about Trump, they must know that’s the only way she’ll be the least bit relevant come January 23.

That. She. Is.

She’ll just treat her vacation home in Wyoming as a true vacation home.

We do too.

The debate stage with her, DeSantis, and Trump? Talk about Twitchy GOLD.

***

