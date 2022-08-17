As Twitchy readers know, Liz Cheney lost in Wyoming. Sorry, she didn’t just lose, she was OBLITERATED. Nuked. Trounced. Walloped. Taken out to the woodshed … ANNIHILATED.

It was UGLY.

Nearly a 40-point loss (and if you do the math and remove the 9k or so Democrats who crossed over and voted for her, it’s more like a 41-42 point loss), and from what we’re reading, the fourth worst loss EVER.

NOW – Liz Cheney says she is thinking about running for president following her resounding primary defeat.pic.twitter.com/0lNeGAsEYo — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 17, 2022

Notice she’s wearing all black, gone are the ‘casual’ blue button-downs that she thought might make her seem more relatable in Wyoming.

What a joke.

Oh, and someone is telling her to keep talking about Trump, they must know that’s the only way she’ll be the least bit relevant come January 23.

Remember when Walter Mondale ran against Reagan in 1984 and lost 49 states, winning only his home state of Minnesota? And remember when he ran for the Senate again in 2002 and lost, becoming the only person ever to lose all 50 states? Cheney is on her way. — 𝕯𝖊𝖆𝖙𝖍'𝖘 𝕲𝖚𝖎𝖓𝖊𝖆 𝕻𝖎𝖌 𝟒.𝟏 (@park_traffic) August 17, 2022

That. She. Is.

Don't politicians use their own "home state" as a standard on how far they could make it in a primary? I honestly don't understand this one. — 🌸 Deb H 🌸 (@deb_h7) August 17, 2022

Watch—She’ll “relocate” to Virginia. — Charlotte M (@irisheyes8701) August 17, 2022

She’ll just treat her vacation home in Wyoming as a true vacation home.

She’ll never win the Democrat primary. — Charles Watson (@cwatson34) August 17, 2022

Strong Beto O'Rourke vibes, "I lost at my level, better run at a higher level where I'll lose even worse" — Eli Levine, already knows how to code (@Eli_A_Levine) August 17, 2022

I hope she runs 🤣🤣🤣 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) August 17, 2022

We do too.

The debate stage with her, DeSantis, and Trump? Talk about Twitchy GOLD.

***

