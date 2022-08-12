Wow, this is garbage, even for The Atlantic.

We suppose we should be glad that they’re at least admitting pro-abort terrorists (that’s what they are, deal with it) are attacking and vandalizing churches and pregnancy centers … but then to go off on some strange tangent that it’s somehow worse because the Right is pointing it out?

Really?

A pro-abortion-rights group called Jane’s Revenge is claiming credit for acts of vandalism throughout the U.S., reports @kait_tiffany, and right-wing activists and politicians are eating it up: https://t.co/kuZA6dluMA — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) August 12, 2022

From The Atlantic:

Right-wing media outlets have provided ample coverage of this new threat, and anti-abortion politicians have demanded government action to address it. But the group’s practical significance remains in question. Just how meaningful is Jane’s Revenge? It has now taken credit for incidents of vandalism and property destruction in 16 cities throughout the U.S., among them the firebombings of a pro-life medical office in Buffalo, New York, and the offices of a Christian-fundamentalist lobbying group in Madison, Wisconsin. Two of its statements have emphasized: “We are not one group, but many.” But at this point nothing indicates that the authors of the anonymous blog posts have any real connection to the actions they cite. Emerson Brooking, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, told me that, for what it’s worth, the group’s “high-handed and ambitious” language reminds him of the early declarations made by the diffuse hacker collective Anonymous.

Freakin’ Righties always *checks notes* talking about a pro-abortion group setting pregnancy centers and churches on fire. THE NERVE!

You’d think the actual violence would be the story here but hey, what do we know? We don’t get to write for an outlet like The Atlantic.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Our sides.

"You're not being victims the way we want you to be victims" is quite a take, guys.https://t.co/8e70CtqkpL — Ellen Carmichael 🌻 (@ellencarmichael) August 12, 2022

I'm not a journalist or editor, but I think the story should be about the actual violence and the left wing group claiming they are doing it instead of about republicans pointing it out. That's just me though. — Curtis Anthony (@C_Anthony_Mahnk) August 12, 2022

Shame on you guys, downplaying and dismissing violence. — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) August 12, 2022

Oh, so the problem isn’t Jane’s Revenge, it’s the people who are talking about it 🙄 — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) August 12, 2022

Yup.

That’s apparently the real problem or something.

Jane’s Revenge is a terrorist group — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 12, 2022

"Wow those right-wingers sure love it when we do crimes against them" — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 12, 2022

Eating it up? No, we're absolutely disgusted that radical abortions activists are putting peoples lives at risk by firebombing pregnancy centers, burning down churches and vandalizing pro-life officers. And we're even more disgusted that no one has been held accountable. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) August 12, 2022

What they said.

"Hey why are you noticing crime happening?" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 12, 2022

Knock that off and stuff.

***

