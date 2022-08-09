We are not sending our best to the FBI.

Hey, it was no secret that this once respected agency has done some shady shiznit over the past couple of years BUT when you see it like this, laid out point-by-point, it really hits home. These people are not keeping us safe.

No, but they are keeping an eye on SOME of us.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

This FBI:

* Pushed Russia collusion hoax

* Spied on law-abiding Americans

* Lied to FISA court

* Ignored Hillary's server escapades

* Ignored Biden Family criminal activity

* Persecutes journalists at Project Veritas

* Treats J6 trespassers like terrorists

* Goes after PTA moms/ — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) August 9, 2022

Awful.

All of it.

And this editor happens to be a mom who many in Biden’s admin would have called a ‘domestic terrorist’ – how dare any of us fight for our children. The nerve.

2/

* Ignores drug crimes at border

* Allows drug cartels to operate freely in the US

… I could go on.

Our FBI has become a total disgrace, and Merrick Garland is so deeply lacking in judgment that he is unfit to serve as AG. Americans deserve better that this shameful crew. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) August 9, 2022

What’s sad is she could go on.

And a few others did for her.

You missed (Staged a kidnapping of a governor). — Biden's Mule Farm (@sgiff) August 9, 2022

Good times.

Ok, not really but we are honestly running out of things to say about how awful all of this has been.

Planned the kidnapping of a governor.

Epstein? Hello? Bueller?

Never solved the Vegas shooting.

Helped plan another mass shooting:https://t.co/SH4rIoHpe0 — NefariousNarwhal (@NecroticNewt) August 9, 2022

Oh man, the Vegas shooter.

STILL don’t know what happened there.

Take the department down to the foundation. Fire everyone. Rebuild. Time for a hard reboot. — TurdFerguson (@C1evrNameHere) August 9, 2022

Or …

Seems fair.

It’s the only way to be sure.

