SCOTUS ruled earlier today that religious schools in Maine cannot be excluded from tuition assistance simply because they are religious. And of course, since this was a ruling for the good guys, the bad guys are all sorts of discombobulated and ticked off screeching about MUH SEPARATION OF CHURCH AND STATE and making stupid jokes about the Church of Satan.

Case in point.

Do Maine taxpayers have to fund a Church of Satan school? I mean based on the Supreme Court ruling the answer would have to be yes, right? — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) June 21, 2022

Nice try with that whole Church of Satan thing but NOPE. We get it, he’s trying to prove there is some Christian slant here on the ruling because he doesn’t want religious schools to benefit from any sort of funding BUT if the Church of Satan had a private school and parents wanted to send their kids there?

Yes, they could.

This Townsend person explained it far better than we can:

Define fund. Do they have to make sure that a Satanic school exists? Of course not. But if one does exist, and if a parent who is given money to attend a private school chooses to send their kid to the Satanic School, then Maine can't discriminate because of its religious stance. https://t.co/860IIMlBsW — Christian Townsend (@cgtown) June 21, 2022

See?

Pretty simple.

Education funding belongs to students, not schools. — Jay (@OneFineJay) June 21, 2022

Yes — J Edgar: The Biologist🎙 (@edsblogtw1tter) June 21, 2022

Ask a stupid question … look like a stupid troll on Twitter.

If it was accredited by the state, and the parents wished to send their child to the school, then that child's share of education money would go to the school. — Soxfan4life (@soxfanforevah) June 21, 2022

Pretty simple and not some grand Christian conspiracy to indoctrinate kids, Wajahat.

***

