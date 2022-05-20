It’s about daggum time.
San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone has barred Nancy Pelosi from receiving Holy Communion over her very public support of abortion. Now if only they’d do the same with Joe Biden …
BREAKING: San Francisco @ArchCordileone announces that Speaker Nancy Pelosi is barred from receiving Holy Communion due to her public support of abortion.https://t.co/ohwloPzOBE
— Adam Shaw (C) (@AdamShawNY) May 20, 2022
.@ArchCordileone: "A Catholic legislator who supports procured abortion, after knowing the teaching of the Church, commits a manifestly grave sin which is a cause of most serious scandal to others."https://t.co/ohwloPzOBE
— Adam Shaw (C) (@AdamShawNY) May 20, 2022
.@ArchCordileone tells Pelosi she is not to present herself for communion "until such time as you publically repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion and confess and receive absolution of this grave sin in the sacrament of Penance." https://t.co/ohwloPzOBE
— Adam Shaw (C) (@AdamShawNY) May 20, 2022
From Fox News:
“A Catholic legislator who supports procured abortion, after knowing the teaching of the Church, commits a manifestly grave sin which is a cause of most serious scandal to others. Therefore, universal Church law provides that such persons ‘are not to be admitted to Holy Communion,'” he says in the letter.
The Catechism of the Catholic Church is unambiguous on the question of abortion, both in procuring one and assisting in the practice: “Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion,” the catechism says. “This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable.”
“Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law,” it says, before calling abortion and infanticide “abominable crimes.”
Manifestly grave sin.
Abominable crimes.
He ain’t playin’.
Guessing holy water bubbling and locust swarming in her vicinity didn't help either
— I Am Infrastructure (@WXYZfi) May 20, 2022
Probably not.
