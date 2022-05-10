First Democrats tried to claim inflation was only temporary.

Then Democrats claimed inflation was a good thing because it meant people were going back to work.

Then Democrats claimed inflation was a good thing because it meant people had more money to spend.

Then Democrats blamed corporations for inflation.

THEN Democrats claimed inflation was Putin’s fault.

And now that all of those excuses and claims have failed, they’re playing dumb.

Or at least that’s what it looks like when we watch Jen Psaki claim ‘no one could’ve predicted inflation would roar to record hights’.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Watch.

PSAKI: "I don't think anyone could've predicted a year ago" that inflation would soar to record highs. …even liberal economists predicted it. pic.twitter.com/R8MrWHCc1i — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 9, 2022

Jen … why you always lyin’?

All they do is lie.https://t.co/QLQNsNUe9K — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) May 9, 2022

Pretty much everyone predicted that… — BadgerJer (@BadgerJer) May 10, 2022

Print a lot of money, devalue the dollar … spend a lot of money we don’t have so you print more.

Yeah, we all called it, Jen.

Hell.i predicted it and I only have a BA in Econ. Artificial demand combined with reduced production capacity HAD to increase prices. It's basic economics — George Ultra 1776 (@GeorgeHaldeman) May 10, 2022

What he said.

Every living organism with a brain predicted it. — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) May 10, 2022

We’re pretty sure we heard a bologna sandwich predict it.

Another way to say; “We are bad at our jobs.” — Jacktogon (@jacktogon) May 10, 2022

Yes, because they downplayed it a year ago by saying it was just transitory. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) May 9, 2022

Except everybody saw it coming… — Jeff Ellington 🪕 (@Jeff__Ellington) May 10, 2022

Bull crap. Energy inflation began when Biden was elected. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) May 9, 2022

Ding ding ding.

Um… — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) May 10, 2022

Same.

***

