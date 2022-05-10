First Democrats tried to claim inflation was only temporary.

Then Democrats claimed inflation was a good thing because it meant people were going back to work.

Then Democrats claimed inflation was a good thing because it meant people had more money to spend.

Then Democrats blamed corporations for inflation.

THEN Democrats claimed inflation was Putin’s fault.

And now that all of those excuses and claims have failed, they’re playing dumb.

Or at least that’s what it looks like when we watch Jen Psaki claim ‘no one could’ve predicted inflation would roar to record hights’.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Watch.

Jen … why you always lyin’?

Trending

Print a lot of money, devalue the dollar … spend a lot of money we don’t have so you print more.

Yeah, we all called it, Jen.

What he said.

We’re pretty sure we heard a bologna sandwich predict it.

Ding ding ding.

Same.

***

Related:

‘Bro. Stop. Get some help’: Tulsi Gabbard calls ‘warmongering slimeball’ Steve Schmidt OUT for attacking Meghan McCain and he just can’t DEAL

IMAGINE being this dumb: Bette Midler sharing ‘edgy’ meme that claims it’s not Planned Parenthood killing children BACKFIRES spectacularly

Cenk Uygur DRAGGED, dropped, then dragged AGAIN for dumb AF take on why he thinks Repubs are REALLY obsessed with helping the ‘pre-born’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenBidenflationDemocratseconomyJen Psaki

Recommended Twitchy Video