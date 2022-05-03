And so it begins:

BREAKING: Chief Justice John Roberts has directed the marshal of the Supreme Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, which Roberts verified as an authentic document pic.twitter.com/vcq4lTY7bk — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) May 3, 2022

Note, Roberts mentions that while the draft is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case. We also like how he points out how important the people are who work for and support SCOTUS.

He said, ‘This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here’.

The leak is the real story, folks, not the bellyaching, bat-sh*t freakout we’re seeing on the Left. Don’t get us wrong, that’s definitely entertaining, but that anyone associated with SCOTUS would do something like this … unthinkable.

And it should shake all of us to our very cores.

***

Related:

‘Original SIN of judicial ethics’: Jonathan Turley says SCOTUS leak a ‘malicious act’ for political gain before midterms in BRUTAL thread

Oh, HONEY, no: Bette Midler mocked then mocked a WHOLE lot more for accusing SCOTUS of ‘striking down the 14th Amendment’ and ROFL

Megyn Kelly goes OFF on ‘pathetic, spineless’ leaker then takes on whiny little activists praising the leak and seriously, SLAAAY QUEEN

Recommended Twitchy Video