Yeah yeah yeah, we could spend all day today writing about the FREAK OUT taking place on Twitter after Elon Musk made an offer to buy the tech giant, but this thread from Felix Sater going over just how much U.S. military equipment has fallen into the hands of the Taliban, almost like a gift from Joe Biden himself, is terrifying.

Infuriating.

You get the point yet? This is BAD.

Thanks to the Government Accountability Office, we now have a clear picture of just how much U.S. military equipment has fallen into the hands of the Taliban, thanks to this Administration's bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan. Let's have a look… — Felix Sater (@felixsater) April 12, 2022

Yes, let’s have a look.

Aircraft: The Taliban now ranks #26 in the world in total military aircraft, thanks to us leaving behind

208 planes and helicopters:

110 helicopters

60 transport/cargo planes

20 light attack planes

18 intelligence/surveillance planes — Felix Sater (@felixsater) April 12, 2022

How kind of Felix to break this down into categories.

208 planes and helicopters.

Are you sh*tting us?!

But wait, there’s more. Lots more.

Vehicles: You've probably seen the footage of the Taliban riding around in our humvees.

We left a total of 75,898 vehicles:

42,604 tactical vehicles

22,174 humvees

8,998 medium tactical vehicles

1,005 recovery vehicles

928 mine-resistant vehicles

189 armored tanks — Felix Sater (@felixsater) April 12, 2022

Oh yeah, we’ve seen video of these a-holes running around in our humvees.

22k of them to be exactly.

!!!

Almost 200 armored tanks?!

Weapons: Get ready for this…

599,690 of our weapons are now in the hands of the Taliban:

358,530 rifles

126,295 pistols

64,363 machine guns

25,327 grenade launchers

12,692 shotguns

9,877 RPGs

2,606 howitzers — Felix Sater (@felixsater) April 12, 2022

And you can throw a couple thousand night-vision goggles, surveillance drones, and communication devices on that list as well. Price tag: In total, it adds up to nearly $84 BILLION DOLLARS in tax-payer-funded U.S. military equipment. — Felix Sater (@felixsater) April 12, 2022

Can you imagine if Trump was responsible for this? We’d see our pals on the Left talking about what a waste this was and questioning if maybe Trump did it on purpose to help with elections or Putin or some other crazy rhetoric BUT since it’s Sleepy Joe … *crickets*

Oh, and in case you’re wondering, you can see all of this FUN STUFF right here:

Also has the link to the original GAO report from 2017. Pretty spot on. https://t.co/HkwWd9LIR2 — Dr. Doom Shackalacka (@Trapalon2000) April 13, 2022

At least they didn't get their hands on the equity, diversity and inclusion guidelines. — John Catley (@Baregills) April 13, 2022

Right?!

Shew!

*eye roll*

***

