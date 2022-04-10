Jennifer Rubin clearly hasn’t taken her Hack Madness WIN lightly, already busy this morning proving she really and truly is the hackiest hack of them ALL! Her absolute dedication to saying really stupid stuff in order to support and pander to really stupid people … *chef’s kiss*. There aren’t many who would be so willing to sell their integrity out in this way but ol’ Jenn is a real artist of hackery.

Case in point, her desperate attempt to prove Ketanji Brown Jackson wasn’t a diversity hire or ‘affirmative action hire,’ even though President Piddle Pants literally said she would be.

That’s the irony and the lie behind the disingenuous claims that Jackson is an “affirmative action hire.” She had to be so much better than the average judge to get to the Supreme Court. And she is. https://t.co/TIVw1Lgvcc — Jennifer 'I stand with Ukraine' Rubin 🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@JRubinBlogger) April 10, 2022

So much better than the average judge … really?

Going lightly on predators? Having no position on inherent rights? THAT’S so much better than other judges?

Alrighty, Jenn.

But… ahe is an affirmative action hire. Sleepy Joe did that. https://t.co/rhg28t4GVY — Stu (@StuDisco655321) April 10, 2022

Instead of b*tching at the right for calling her nomination what it was, maybe Jenn should hold Joe accountable for using KBJ in this manner, so he could say HE nominated and appointed the first Black woman to SCOTUS. He didn’t do this for her, or for America, he did it for himself.

Or whoever is pulling Joe’s strings did it for themselves.

This was not about Jackson or the American people.

President pudding: “I will only pick a black female to fill this vacancy” Liberal hack champion 22’: only selecting black females for positions actually isn’t affirmative action. https://t.co/tn5TR84zLv — Chris (@ctuff2005) April 10, 2022

GorT: then why did Biden announce that he was restricting his choice based on race and gender? Hint: Biden is the failure here….not Judge Brown. https://t.co/ipKajS0RVn — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 10, 2022

This ^

It’s disingenuous to repeat exactly what happened? Of course you’d think this. pic.twitter.com/NlHY9Z3zcR — JSParker (@jsparker31) April 10, 2022

It’s our fault we are responding to what Joe Biden LITERALLY FREAKIN’ SAID HE WOULD DO.

Biden said that's why he picked her. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) April 10, 2022

Yup.

And fin.

***

Related:

OOPS! David Hogg accidentally STOMPS Hunter Biden tweeting about joining forces with President ‘Big Guy’ to trample the 2nd Amendment

YO villagers … we found your idiot! Rep. Eric Swalwell smears Richard Grenell claiming he hung out with Nazis and HOOBOY was that ever dumb

Polling or super-HILARIOUS trolling? LOL! Elon Musk’s poll about what to do with Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters is a thing of BEAUTY

Recommended Twitchy Video