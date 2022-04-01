Boy oh boy, you know Jimmy Carter is super thankful for ol’ Sleepy Joe. Sure, Obama was pretty bad, but nobody has brought us back to the disaster of the 70s on steroids as Blockhead Biden has. We knew he would be bad, we knew Democrats had no idea how to run this country … but we really and truly had no idea how bad it would get.

And we’re just 15 months into this dumpster fire of awful.

Even NPR is starting to report on the crazy inflation we’re seeing everywhere, which is only going to get worse.

Beef and veal up 16.2%?!

Scary when you see it like this:

NPR: Food prices are going up — and at levels Americans haven't seen in decades Beef and veal: +16.2%

Pork: +14%

Poultry: +12.5%

Fish and seafood: +10.4%

Eggs: +11.4%

Dairy: +5.2%

Fats and oils: +11.7%

Fresh fruits: +10.6%#Bidenflation https://t.co/LlWBACy3R1 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 1, 2022

From NPR:

As for take-out or dine-in menus, the USDA said those prices are predicted to go up between 5.5 and 6.5% for the remainder of this year. Additionally, food prices climbed 7.9% for the year ending in February 2022. This was “the largest 12-month advance since July 1981,” according to the department.

The fun never ends.

Largest in over 40 years.

Shocking. Oh, and Dems in the White House and running Congress. — Daniel Lee (@RealDanLee) April 1, 2022

Fortunately I saved those 16 cents from Independence Day and invested them wisely. — @pantermurphy94 (@pantermurphy94) April 1, 2022

Putin's price hike…😏 — Dr.Gorilla Glue (@Gentle_animal_) April 1, 2022

Since the second the last (yea Jimmy!) shittiest @TheDemocrats president ever https://t.co/ELoLYJsHeb — CowboyStomp (@CowboyStomp) April 1, 2022

A testament to Brandon… let them eat gruel and walk unless they can afford $50k cars https://t.co/goX0hJYanY — Bilber (@Bilber99T) April 1, 2022

Are we ready to admit this administration is going to bankrupt us all, or no? https://t.co/9GyyapWkDm — Rae Reubaltach (@RebelRae13) April 1, 2022

Scary, ain’t it?

***

