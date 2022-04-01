In case you were wondering if the co-founder of The Lincoln Project is a hypocritical dbag –>

Rick Wilson used to defend Clarence Thomas.

Guess that sweet grift only keeps on being sweet if he attacks the right people, which tells us the whole ‘principles over party’ nonsense really was just nonsense.

Is this where we chime in with the pointy little hat insult like Rick did when Maddow went after Clarence Thomas? Or is it no longer racist to pick on Clarence Thomas? So hard to keep up with the fakes and frauds …

Case in point:

See what we mean?

Stands for nothing.

Oof.

Fair point.

If the cooler was Rick’s wife? Rick should resign.

Yeah, that’s going over really well, Rick.

Damn, that’s hard.

***

