In case you were wondering if the co-founder of The Lincoln Project is a hypocritical dbag –>

Rick Wilson used to defend Clarence Thomas.

Guess that sweet grift only keeps on being sweet if he attacks the right people, which tells us the whole ‘principles over party’ nonsense really was just nonsense.

Justice Clarence Thomas is compromised. He must recuse himself because he took an oath to protect the Constitution – not his wife. pic.twitter.com/mi9kytDuQQ — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 1, 2022

Is this where we chime in with the pointy little hat insult like Rick did when Maddow went after Clarence Thomas? Or is it no longer racist to pick on Clarence Thomas? So hard to keep up with the fakes and frauds …

Case in point:

See what we mean?

Stands for nothing.

pic.twitter.com/LSzHmrrmQj — Vincent Charles: Non satis est, quod te expectatur (@YesThatVCharles) April 1, 2022

Oof.

If a spouse’s views sticks to them, what does that say about all Molly Wilson’s racist tweets? Also this? https://t.co/GFyacIWW9P pic.twitter.com/rr08CQto72 — The Durham Report (@TheDurhamReport) April 1, 2022

Fair point.

If the cooler was Rick’s wife? Rick should resign.

If only the Lincoln Project groomers would take an oath to protect children & young men against grooming.#groomers https://t.co/tBQnhXRqXI — Leigo… imbued w/some kind of malevolent sentience (@yieldright) April 1, 2022

The confederate cooler clan has thoughts on whether or not a black man should continue serving on the Supreme Court. Sad! https://t.co/oKFw8YxAMP — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) April 1, 2022

Yeah, that’s going over really well, Rick.

Name a bigger scumbag organization than the Lincoln Project… https://t.co/7bWhCl69PT — Kate (@ProductionKate) April 1, 2022

Damn, that’s hard.

***

