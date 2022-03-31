Thousands and thousands of homeless vets, homeless people in general, the threat of a very real food shortage, gas prices insane, CRAY-CRAY inflation … but hey, Biden doesn’t want transgender passengers having to go through a second round of security because body scanners don’t know their pronouns SO he’s spending your tax dollars to ‘redo’ body scanners.

And they expect us to believe 81 million people vote for this crap.

The Biden administration is about to spend a bunch of tax money redoing body scanners at TSA to accommodate transgender passengers who set off body scanner alarms in sensitive areas because…well. pic.twitter.com/eo4vmIEBKc — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 31, 2022

Would someone let Biden know there are more important things to worry about right now? Thanks.

Maybe he could spend this money on our southern border which is truly a security risk.

Nah.

Endless funding is available for ridiculous bullshit like this, but ask this government to protect America's border and suddenly Uncle Sam is wearing rags and turning out his pockets to release little clouds of moths. https://t.co/6z62Jb8v1c — John Hayward (@Doc_0) March 31, 2022

We are well and truly in Obama’s third term.

Prove us wrong.

If this data is correct, they are doing this to accommodate 1% of the population. pic.twitter.com/4bDKKHF9nC — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) March 31, 2022

Democrats need something, anything, for November because they are sinking fast, and in the past the whole WE CARE ABOUT THIS POPULATION has worked out for them. Problem is, they only care about that population around election time.

And by then they’ve already spent our money. Sorry, our great grand-children’s money.

A couple years ago I would have read that and said wtf? Now I'm surprised it took them this long to come up with the idea. — Jason72Rolltideroll (@JasonMefferd) March 31, 2022

Exactly.

Are we just going to cater to every infinitesimal portion of the population? People, please turn out in November. We need some basic common sense. — David Hovis (@DavidHovis) March 31, 2022

A little bit of sanity would go a long long long long long way.

This era will go to history for sure. — Johan Andersson – Trucker Wannabe (@Hedendom) March 31, 2022

can we keep our shoes and belt on now? maybe trans people are more inconvenienced by that too so lets accomodate them. — LINKbrah (@kyndbrah) March 31, 2022

Honestly the bigger issue is that the TSA still exists period — Keenan (@koshea1901) March 31, 2022

This right-leaning libertarian-ish editor agrees.

Especially when they are pushing this level of stupid.

***

