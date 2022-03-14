As millions of Americans begin filling out their March Madness brackets, the toolbags at The Lincoln Project copied Comfortably Smug and put together their own MAGA Madness Bracket.

Because as we said, they are toolbags.

Not entirely sure how Ben Shapiro is part of the outrage machine or how Glenn Youngkin is the old guard considering the guy wasnâ€™t even politically involved until he ran for governor of Virginia (and won) but it is TLP weâ€™re talking about, you know?

TOMORROW: #MAGAMadness begins! The ultimate test to find the top of the trash heap. Sign up to download your bracket at: https://t.co/u0a5XE09El pic.twitter.com/5E2PwTc1vJ â€” The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) March 13, 2022

They thought this was clever.

That or they are trolling for attention because without the mean orange guy theyâ€™re pretty damn irrelevant.

Oh, and theyâ€™re totally copying Smugâ€™s idea.

Yawn.

Folks, I give you an example of an unhealthy obsession. #HeBrokeThemHeBrokeThemRealBad https://t.co/eUEoKa6oXv â€” Andrew Young â€“ Wandering Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) March 13, 2022

Well, not only are they grifters, they're outright stealing @ComfortablySmug 's idea. Just like Tom Leykis stealing from better radio personalities like Phil Hendrie. â€” TravMcGee (@trav_gee) March 14, 2022

These poor schlubs havenâ€™t had an original or good idea â€¦ maybe ever. Thereâ€™s a reason a bunch of failed political junkies got together and formed their own sad little group.

No one likes you, this is stupid https://t.co/wAdiYPzuD7 â€” ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¦Ronald ReaganðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¦ (@POTUS40Reagan) March 14, 2022

See what we mean?

Lincoln would hate these people.

***

Related:

â€˜I scream, YOU scream?â€™ PPact DRAGGED for using an ice cream truck to push abortion rights and â€˜sexually-themed messagingâ€™

â€˜These kids shouldnâ€™t be thinking about sex, at allâ€™: Even Bill Maher gets it, mocks Liberals for â€˜Donâ€™t Say Gayâ€™ rhetoric around FL bill

Enjoy retirement, LOSER: Colin Kaepernick begging organization he compared to slavery for a job does NOT go well

Recommended Twitchy Video