A Black man was kicked off a Delta flight for wearing an ‘F Biden’ sweater … even though he took it off. Not only does she tell him she’ll take everyone off the plane, but she also threatens him with the ‘Do Not Fly’ list.

Over a sweater.

Watch this.

Guess the truth about Biden hurt.

And it sounds like she was LYING through her teeth about the clothing policy. Not to mention he dared take his mask off to TAKE OFF THE DAMN HOODIE so she’s mad about that as well.

Delta should be ashamed.

You can wear anything you want.

Per their own policy.

As long as it’s not mean to ol’ Biden.

What a sham. This guy should get himself an attorney …

Horrible woman did a horrible job dealing with the situation.

Racist airline.

Delta should be ashamed of themselves.

