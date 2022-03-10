A Black man was kicked off a Delta flight for wearing an ‘F Biden’ sweater … even though he took it off. Not only does she tell him she’ll take everyone off the plane, but she also threatens him with the ‘Do Not Fly’ list.

Over a sweater.

Watch this.

A man was kicked off a @Delta flight for wearing an F Biden sweater, even though he took it off. They claim it’s “delta policy” and threaten him with the no fly list. I spoke to Delta and it turns out they don’t have a clothing policy and even told me I can wear an F Trump shirt pic.twitter.com/A8mruMxNpF — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 10, 2022

Guess the truth about Biden hurt.

And it sounds like she was LYING through her teeth about the clothing policy. Not to mention he dared take his mask off to TAKE OFF THE DAMN HOODIE so she’s mad about that as well.

Delta should be ashamed.

Here’s my conversation with a @Delta representative where she confirms “there are no clothing policies” and “you can wear anything you want” pic.twitter.com/0ofWOSOxyN — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 10, 2022

You can wear anything you want.

Per their own policy.

As long as it’s not mean to ol’ Biden.

What a sham. This guy should get himself an attorney …

Not to mention they don’t have the authority to place anyone on a *no fly list*. They can deny a passenger services to their airline only. — Aliscia Andrews (@alisciaandrews) March 10, 2022

Horrible woman did a horrible job dealing with the situation.

Imagine if everybody on the plane stood up in defense of that guy and walked out. Would have been epic. We need a nationwide “do not fly” protest for a couple weeks. — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) March 10, 2022

Racist lady. — Steve Inman (@SteveInmanUIC) March 10, 2022

Racist airline.

Delta should be ashamed of themselves.

