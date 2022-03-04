Oh, look. The Nation’s Elie Mystal went on The View and called the Constitution ‘trash’.

Again.

This poor guy has been pulling the ‘Constitution bad’ schtick for a while now, hoping that we’ll pay attention to him. And you know, in a way he’s been correct. The View had him on and we’re writing about him being on The View. Granted, we’re making fun of him begging for attention and trolling on national television but still …

Watch this:

Oh Elie, this is just sad.

I dare him to debate someone with half a brain. Those four surrounding him don't have that collectively. — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🇨🇦🚚🚚 (@shoveitjack) March 4, 2022

Yeah. Pretty sure that disqualifies every woman on The View.

“The View is kind of trash,” said me on Twitter. — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) March 4, 2022

Please tell me this is a SNL skit? — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) March 4, 2022

Psh, that would mean SNL is funny again.

Please keep making GOP ad material for November. Much appreciated Elie — Michael B. Lynch (@MLynch22) March 4, 2022

Heh.

***

