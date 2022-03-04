Oh, look. The Nation’s Elie Mystal went on The View and called the Constitution ‘trash’.

Again.

This poor guy has been pulling the ‘Constitution bad’ schtick for a while now, hoping that we’ll pay attention to him. And you know, in a way he’s been correct. The View had him on and we’re writing about him being on The View. Granted, we’re making fun of him begging for attention and trolling on national television but still …

Watch this:

Oh Elie, this is just sad.

Trending

Yeah. Pretty sure that disqualifies every woman on The View.

Psh, that would mean SNL is funny again.

Heh.

***

