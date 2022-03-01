What would Alexander Vindman be if he didn’t have Trump to hate on and tweet about 24/7? The ‘Resistance Hero’ (zero) has been working overtime to somehow keep the blame on Trump for Putin invading Ukraine, even though there were zero invasions during his actual presidency.

But in Vindman’s sad little mind, that is somehow proof that it’s Trump’s fault and not President Piddle Pants.

Case in point:

It was trump that undermine U.S. national security & froze military assistance to Ukraine, leaving that lion of a nation, vulnerable to attack. It was Trump’s attacks on NATO that encouraged Putin to believe NATO was fragile. https://t.co/lkaPQ875rM — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) February 28, 2022

What?

I believe Trump weakened NATO…He openly said that was his goal. What I don't understand is if they thought it was weakest then under a Trump, why did Putin wait until the supposedly stronger Biden was in office to actually invade? That's where your logic fails. https://t.co/loIm6hH86m — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 28, 2022

This oughta be good …

And no, it’s not good. At all.

We’re totally being facetious.

Trump hated Ukraine. He planned to leave NATO in his second term. Why invade while he was in office? The decision was made more urgent when Biden was elected and Ukraine once again made progress in getting closer to the West. https://t.co/rFZVT4ZMrF — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) February 28, 2022

Except we thought Putin put Trump in office? Why not just do that again?

None of their paranoid bullsh*t adds up, and yet they keep on spinning it.

Trump sent Ukrainians weapons, Biden sent them blankets.

C’mon man.

Trump gave defensive weapons to Ukraine and sanctioned Putin when Obama wouldn't. Trump increased funding for NATO and tried to reduce dependance on Russian oil. The idea you know anything about what he would do in his second term is comedy gold.Sit down.https://t.co/dEvWxNOl1b — Stacey – Gen X the Let’s Find Out Generation (@ScotsFyre) March 1, 2022

Sit ALL the way down.

Trump didn't plan to leave NATO. He used the threat to force them to up their support. He was 100% correct on the NATO members financing Putin's army, pic.twitter.com/NM9PKB96tT — DennisDeeUSA – Don't blame me. I voted Trump (@DennisDeeUSA1) March 1, 2022

Then why did he arm them while Biden stopped shipments immediately on taking office? The question is are you that ignorant, or are you just shilling for your party? — Douglas Turner (@mkedgt2) March 1, 2022

AHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAHAHAHAHHAHAHHAHAHAHAAAAAHHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAAAAHA…. AAAAAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAAAAAAHAHHAHAHAAAAAAAAA…. — INVESTMENT HULK (@INVESTMENTSHULK) February 28, 2022

Yes, it is hilarious spin.

Vindman is a comically cartoonish wanker. — Lord Jacobus (@Lord_Jacobus) March 1, 2022

It seems so.

Full of conjecture and fanstasy, as usual. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) March 1, 2022

Hey, when you do something well, profit.

*eye roll*

***

Related:

Wicked witch and her flying monkey –> Hillary Clinton babbling about dangerous Putin with Rachel Maddow BACKFIRES (watch)

Cry MORE: Thomas Massie explains in BRUTALLY factual thread why he voted against Democrats trying once again to make lynching a hate crime

‘OMG I can’t breathe!’ Stephen King wearing ‘I Stand With Ukraine’ tee becomes HILARIOUS joke about Tweep’s ‘lesbian aunt’

Recommended Twitchy Video