We have to ask ourselves, why TF are Democrats dragging puffy, corrupt, Hillary Clinton aka the herpes of politics out from under her bridge. Part of us assumes they are trying to find a way to magically make her president (sorry Kammy, Grammy is their real pick), but another part of us hopes even Democrats aren’t stupid enough to run ‘Cankles’ again.

Maybe a little bit of both?

And c’mon, the Queen of Russian Disinformation aka Rachel Maddow interviewing the woman who funded the Russian collusion hoax and helped sell Russia a bunch of uranium is peak stupid, even for the Left.

Watch this (hey man, if we have to watch it, so do you):

I talked to @maddow about Russia, Ukraine, and how all this might end. https://t.co/9PF6zIZ1ac — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 1, 2022

She really must think her followers and supporters are just that stupid.

And looking through some of the responses, she would be right.

Yikes.

Hey, at least they’re making people laugh.

But for the most part, people realize she’s a huge fake:

While people are leaving their homes in Ukraine and facing starting all over, or others are willing to fight risking their lives, Mrs. Russia Russia Russia who acted like Trump was a Russian asset and has never been held accountable for it,would like you to care she has thoughts. https://t.co/MRBJ386Ivs — Julie Lewis (@supersleuthgrl) March 1, 2022

Didn't we fire you? — Keith Burgin – The Toxic Something Podcast (@KeithBurgin) March 1, 2022

A couple of times, yup.

Does it end with you selling out our country to enrich yourself and your sexual predator husband? Yeah, thought so. — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🇨🇦🚚🚚 (@shoveitjack) March 1, 2022

How much money have the Clinton's accepted from russia?

Bill got half a million we know about

There's more….. — Mad Pumpkin (@pumpkin_mad) March 1, 2022

You’re not gonna win in 2024, just stop. — AirWingMarine (@wing_marine) March 1, 2022

Did it help or hurt American interests when you facilitated the transfer of American uranium to Russia, and your husband getting a half million dollars for giving a speech in Russia? Even the NY Slimes called you out: Cash Flowed to Clinton Foundation Amid Russian Uranium Deal https://t.co/BhliQkErSj — WearingMyMask (@JonathanAEvers) March 1, 2022

Not to mention Rachel herself has pushed so much Russian disinformation Putin should send her a thank you card.

