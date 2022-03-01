As the nation prepares to listen to Joe Biden’s FIRST (and very late in the year) State of the Union, people on Twitter have started trending #SlurOfTheUnion. Usually, we would say conservatives and the right started the trend, but Biden’s approval numbers are SO BAD there are plenty of independents, moderates, and even a few Democrats taking shots at the guy once bragged about what his leg hair looks like in a pool.
That he is president says so much about America right here and now, and ain’t none of it any good.
Breaking …
CNN and Chris Wallace have declared Joe Biden’s #SlurOfTheUnion speech tonight is the best speech in history.
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 1, 2022
I'm not watching the basement dummy mumble his way through the #SlurOfTheUnion. I'll just watch the thousand embarrassing gaffs tomorrow.
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 1, 2022
This editor will be live-tweeting it.
You’re welcome.

This is where we are. #SlurOfTheUnion
— Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) March 1, 2022

What a blast it will be for those who watch #DementiaPancakes tonight. #SlurOfTheUnion #SlurOfTheUnion #SlurOfTheUnion #SlurOfTheUnion #SlurOfTheUnion #SlurOfTheUnion pic.twitter.com/IOyaZRIU3b
— 𝓜𝓲𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓮 𝓚𝓷𝓮𝓮𝔃𝓮™ (@MinteeKneeze) March 1, 2022
Buenos dias to everyone excepto that pisoshito who will mumble his way through his #SlurOfTheUnion tonight.
— il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) March 1, 2022
The CDC is the medical propaganda arm of the democrat party. #sluroftheunion
— Janie Johnson – America is Exceptional (@jjauthor) March 1, 2022
They've more than proven that, yup.
For all those willing to take one for the those of us who cannot bear to watch the #SlurOfTheUnion https://t.co/o94xjEFNGk pic.twitter.com/bbozxPln9h
— Reality Checker (@melissamiller33) March 1, 2022
Joe Biden can’t pronounce big words. His speech writers like to keep his speech to the same level as a child’s menu at Denney’s #sluroftheunion
— Steve Mudflap McGrew’s REMASCULATE Podcast! (@REMASCULATE) March 1, 2022
And all of this will be lied about in tonight's #SlurOfTheUnion https://t.co/mParkcaEf5
— JustJen🇺🇸❤️ (@HoppJen) March 1, 2022
OMG #SlurOfTheUnion is trending and I'm already 💀
— Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) March 1, 2022
Yeah, us too.
They should just turn the teleprompter around and let us read the lies rather than have the dummy read them and garble his lines.
— First Words (@unscriptedmike) March 1, 2022
Gas is now $3.70 a gallon. Thanks, @JoeBiden #sluroftheunion https://t.co/y3TwPjls32
— CKnowsItAll247 (@CKnowsItAll1989) March 1, 2022
#SlurOfTheUnion will be all lies. Has to be simply because he’s done nothing of worth for this country. Other countries maybe, but not ours.
— JBro🍊 (@JB10616165) March 1, 2022
#SlurOfTheUnion pic.twitter.com/RCq59S4a9A
— Cindy Robbins (@CinLooWoo) March 1, 2022
And there it is.
Gosh, we're not seeing people expecting a whole lot from Biden tonight.
***
