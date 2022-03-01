As the nation prepares to listen to Joe Biden’s FIRST (and very late in the year) State of the Union, people on Twitter have started trending #SlurOfTheUnion. Usually, we would say conservatives and the right started the trend, but Biden’s approval numbers are SO BAD there are plenty of independents, moderates, and even a few Democrats taking shots at the guy once bragged about what his leg hair looks like in a pool.

That he is president says so much about America right here and now, and ain’t none of it any good.

Breaking … CNN and Chris Wallace have declared Joe Biden’s #SlurOfTheUnion speech tonight is the best speech in history. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 1, 2022

I'm not watching the basement dummy mumble his way through the #SlurOfTheUnion. I'll just watch the thousand embarrassing gaffs tomorrow. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 1, 2022

This editor will be live-tweeting it.

You’re welcome.

Heh.

This is where we are. #SlurOfTheUnion — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) March 1, 2022

True story.

Buenos dias to everyone excepto that pisoshito who will mumble his way through his #SlurOfTheUnion tonight. — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) March 1, 2022

The CDC is the medical propaganda arm of the democrat party. #sluroftheunion — Janie Johnson – America is Exceptional (@jjauthor) March 1, 2022

They’ve more than proven that, yup.

For all those willing to take one for the those of us who cannot bear to watch the #SlurOfTheUnion https://t.co/o94xjEFNGk pic.twitter.com/bbozxPln9h — Reality Checker (@melissamiller33) March 1, 2022

Joe Biden can’t pronounce big words. His speech writers like to keep his speech to the same level as a child’s menu at Denney’s #sluroftheunion — Steve Mudflap McGrew’s REMASCULATE Podcast! (@REMASCULATE) March 1, 2022

And all of this will be lied about in tonight's #SlurOfTheUnion https://t.co/mParkcaEf5 — JustJen🇺🇸❤️ (@HoppJen) March 1, 2022

OMG #SlurOfTheUnion is trending and I'm already 💀 — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) March 1, 2022

Yeah, us too.

#SlurOfTheUnion They should just turn the teleprompter around and let us read the lies rather than have the dummy read them and garble his lines. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) March 1, 2022

#SlurOfTheUnion will be all lies. Has to be simply because he’s done nothing of worth for this country. Other countries maybe, but not ours. — JBro🍊 (@JB10616165) March 1, 2022

And there it is.

Gosh, we’re not seeing people expecting a whole lot from Biden tonight.

***

