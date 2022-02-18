We get that this Atheist Forum person was trying to trash and smear Christianity and a belief in God, but when you look at the tweet, he or she really only summed up WHY people believe in God and what an amazing thing faith really is.

Poor, angry little atheist.

He/she/it really thought this was a dunk.

CHRISTIANITY: Belief that one God created a universe 13.79 billion yrs old, 93 billion light yrs in diameter (1 light yr = approx.6 trillion miles), consisting of over 200 trillion galaxies,each containing ave.of 200 billion stars,only to have a personal relationship with u.😳 🤣 — Atheist Forum (@ForumAtheist) February 5, 2022

It’s amazing, right?

God has created so many amazing things, and yet He still cares about having a relationship with people. Sounds pretty awesome if you ask this editor.

Yes — KoJo (@Kojo711) February 18, 2022

Yup.

They figured it out.

Too bad they’re not bright enough to REALLY figure it out.

***

