Can you IMAGINE how absolutely warped someone has to be to believe parents fighting for their children to be unmasked at school are being ‘fueled’ by the Koch brothers? We get it, these are the same people who have made careers of seeing evil Republicans behind every tree and under their beds, but this is nutty.

Perhaps Gregg Gonsalves (who has this editor blocked for some reason) should actually spend some time talking to these parents instead of tweeting paranoid BS about them?

Just sayin’:

And I am sure, sure there are good faith actors in the anti-masking in schools discussions, but there is also this. Not sure how I missed this story. 1/ https://t.co/219yt0kuzb — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) February 12, 2022

There’s an entire thread of insanity from Gregg (with two gs!) but we won’t bore you with it. See, we’re kind sometimes.

PoliMath was good enough to highlight his tweet and hope for some help for the lil feller … hehe:

This is so humiliating for this poor guy Imagine being so smart and so successful that you teach at Yale but being so disconnected from reality that you think parents wanting their children unmasked for school is a Koch psyop https://t.co/pvjzoBY91n — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 13, 2022

Right?! As we said up there … nutty.

People are just freakin’ broken.

I just want this guy to have one friend decent enough to pull him back from the brink and be like pic.twitter.com/ZWCcLHOY2r — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 13, 2022

C’mon man.

Sane up a little.

There is no science to support masking in school and that’s really all there is to it. The rest of it is window dressing — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) February 13, 2022

“Good faith actors” = people actually concerned about children https://t.co/0iLn2pNF6b — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) February 13, 2022

Tell me you are completely ensconced in the ivory tower without telling me you're completely ensconced in the ivory tower. — Mediocre Ancient Art (@ShueBobby) February 13, 2022

Serious question. Were your parents cousins or siblings? — SτΣΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) February 13, 2022

Yeah, clearly the desire for freedom is a Koch conspiracy 🙄 has it ever occurred to you to actually take the other side seriously? https://t.co/HUQ1rC3d2s — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) February 13, 2022

Why would you be interested in this but not in who’s funding CRT, BLM, and resisters? https://t.co/U5kBFyhj3P pic.twitter.com/4i5svsKO0p — (((theophilus))) Outgoing Hulud (@pammalamma) February 13, 2022

Parents are organizing, raising funds & creating communications strategies to advance their goals. So he accuses them of operating in bad faith. As opposed to ppl like this guy who censor & shape COVID news while pretending to practice science. This is why ppl hate scientists. https://t.co/VzsDCff3K4 — Baxter Bentley (@BentleyBaxter) February 13, 2022

What we’re seeing more and more is experts really resent any person (especially parents) who don’t do as they’re told.

But you know, it’s the KOCH BROTHERS.

***

