Sounds like Rosanna Arquette has that whole ‘white savior’ thing down pat.

Side note, does anyone else think it’s really really really stupid that people are this worried about skin color when it comes to an emoji? Like, if you’re worried about using a yellow, white, or black emoji MAYBE just maybe you have too much free time on your hands.

Case in point:

I am white but I always choose a Black emoji🙏🏿 because black has always been beautiful to me since I was a child and I honor Black human beings . — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) February 10, 2022

She said, ‘always,’ right?

So what’s up with her Twitter name?

That looks a lot like a white peace sign to us.

Not a black one.

Huh.

True.

If you “always” choose a black emoji, why is the peace emoji in your bio a white hand? — StowCorey (@StowCorey) February 10, 2022

Are you appropriating emojis of color? — Kate (@kateinva) February 10, 2022

Heh.

Clever.

I am white but I’ve always found black people interesting and quirky and beautiful so I act black. It’s how I honor Black human beings.🧛🏿‍♀️🧝🏿‍♂️🧜🏿‍♀️💅🏿🎅🏿👰🏿‍♂️👨🏿‍🚀👨🏿‍🔬 — Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 10, 2022

That’s awesome virtue signaling there, Ro. Hey, have you ever taken a breath without thinking about race? — Rockets Red Glare (@HankMullaney) February 10, 2022

You weird AF, lady. — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) February 10, 2022

Fair.

I have found the most cringeworthy thing I will see this week. Time to shut 'er down. — AD1 (@Chitown78) February 10, 2022

Textbook narcissism. "I'm one of the good ones. Look at me! ME! I'm important and relevant!" — MrTotebag (@aTonyTotebag) February 10, 2022

Lmfao — Hush (@MakeshiftSwahil) February 10, 2022

We absolutely DID laugh.

***

