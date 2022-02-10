Sounds like Rosanna Arquette has that whole ‘white savior’ thing down pat.

Side note, does anyone else think it’s really really really stupid that people are this worried about skin color when it comes to an emoji? Like, if you’re worried about using a yellow, white, or black emoji MAYBE just maybe you have too much free time on your hands.

Case in point:

She said, ‘always,’ right?

So what’s up with her Twitter name?

That looks a lot like a white peace sign to us.

Not a black one.

Huh.

Trending

True.

Heh.

Clever.

Fair.

We absolutely DID laugh.

***

Related:

‘Truckers are SAVING Canada, they’ve made us MORE free’: Ezra Levant’s thread on the Canadian ‘trucker rebellion’ just kicks a*s (suck it, Trudeau)

‘Never EVER just let it go’: Jesse Kelly’s thread of people sharing ‘awful things’ our own govt. did to us in the name of COVID is heartbreaking

‘You want a 3rd strike or are you good with 2?’ Constitutional scholar Sebastian Bach brings knife to a gunfight with Dana Loesch and LOL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: blackemojiracistRosanna Arquettewhite

Recommended Twitchy Video