Calling the police because children are UNMASKED. Are they HIGH?!

Boy oh boy, if these school districts are TRYING to make themselves look like even more authoritarian fascist a-holes they are succeeding. This thread from Carrie Lukas is just infuriating …

So @fcpsnews had security, police & a public affairs flack at the door of my elementary school today, all to deal with "threat" of my unmasked 7 and 9 year olds. They ordered a local journalist off the property who wanted to witness my polite attempt to exercise opt-out rights. pic.twitter.com/8vUQMu9ywz — Carrie Lukas (@carrielukas) January 25, 2022

They called security, the police, and a ‘public affairs HACK’ there to deal with the threat of a mom, and her unmasked children, aged 7 and 9. Tell us you don’t want to give up your power and authority without telling us you don’t want to give up your power and authority, Fairfax County Schools.

Shameful.

And ordering a local journalist off the property so they couldn’t tell her story? Classy. (So you KNOW you guys have to share our story of the event and her tweets, right?)

But wait, there’s more:

The best moment was when the school district's security guy took off his mask to bark at some moms standing with me, admitting he couldn't "talk through this mask." (Duh) Really, FCPS, cops & a guy in a flack jacket to deal with a mom? @JGunlock @lukerosiak @AsraNomani @ishapiro — Carrie Lukas (@carrielukas) January 25, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

He took off his mask to yell at moms who know he can’t talk through it because their kids can’t talk through them EITHER, which is the freakin’ point of all of this.

No words.

I note local school official was great. Bit the bottom line is: A valid EO exists allowing parental opt out from masks. A court has not yet ruled. But until that happens, FCPS isn't the arbiter of what's legal. They are, as of now, violating the law. @IWV @IWN @PolitiBunny — Carrie Lukas (@carrielukas) January 25, 2022

Absolutely they are.

You can bet Northam would be suing the pants off any district that hadn’t asked him ‘how high’ when he said jump.

(And no, I don't know if it was really a flack jacket or not — but he was fully kitted out.) — Carrie Lukas (@carrielukas) January 25, 2022

Nuts.

Real criminals out there committing real crimes but Fairfax called the cops on a parent.

Good grief, Carrie. First – way to stand up for your kids. Second – way to stand up for your and their rights. Third – all of that sounds like a complete circus. — Jennifer Stefano (@JenniferStefano) January 25, 2022

So instead of handling disagreements like adults, they call out security on a civil, non threatening parent? Makes sense. — Brian 🇺🇸 (@bdhokie) January 25, 2022

Duh, parents are the terrorists … didn’t you hear?

*eye roll*

I look forward to the day when cops can fight crime again, instead of kids without masks and vaccine passports. — melvis ❄️🇺🇸 (@wxmel) January 25, 2022

Keep fighting!!! — Dave “Rona Szn” C (@Handsdowncomedy) January 25, 2022

‘Never give up.

Never surrender.’ – Commander Peter Quincy Taggart

